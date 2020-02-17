Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Royal Rumble! Elton John & George Clooney Fighting Over Meghan & Harry’s U.S. Arrival The singer and actor each wants to be the couple’s go-to celeb.

George Clooney and Elton John are locked in a petty battle over who gets to spend more time with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they arrive in California, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“They each see themselves as Meghan and Harry’s go-to Hollywood star,” an insider told Radar.

As readers are well aware, Meghan and Harry have broken away from the royal family and have left England completely. Meghan has been staying in an opulent Vancouver Island mansion with son Archie, 8 months, since leaving, and sources say the family is house hunting in Canada’s billionaires’ row.

But wherever they end up, California – and the glitz of Hollywood – will be much closer. And celebrity friends are already lining up to welcoming the in-demand couple!

“There are huge bragging rights at stake over who gets to see them more often when they relocate to North America,” the source confessed.

An eventual relocation to La La Land may not be such a crazy idea. Even before the “Megxit,” Harry was on a mission to get Hollywood voiceover work for his wife, meeting with The Lion King director Jon Favreau about work for Meghan last year.

The former Suits actress has reportedly retained her Hollywood team of agents and publicists as well and wants to pursue further show business projects.

Meanwhile, friends of the former royals are busy bickering over who gets them first.

“George and Amal aren’t impressed by Elton’s arrogance, the source confessed. “Especially as he’s running around town telling everyone who’ll listen that he looks forward to organizing the Sussex’s social calendar.”