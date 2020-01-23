Prince William and Kate Middleton are royally relieved that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hightailed it out of the country, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“There are no tears for Meghan leaving,” an insider dished to Radar about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moving to Canada.

With the scandal dubbed “Megxit,” the source said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at peace.

“It is a big sense of relief for Kate since she never knew what she was getting with Meghan.

“William and Kate couldn’t be happier with Harry and Meghan’s decision,” the insider insisted.

Bad blood between the royal couples, once nicknamed the Fab Four, has been brewing for years, with reports that Meghan made Kate cry before her wedding surfacing before the couple’s shocking announcement that they were leaving the country.

Radar previously reported that Prince William and his wife were “so happy Meghan has left. They do not like Meghan,” a source spilled to Radar. “They are celebrating for sure.”

The couple were determined to keep their true feelings hidden, the source told Radar, insisting that they would never speak negatively about the couple.

Prince Harry spoke about the move, claiming that he and his American wife still loved the United Kingdom

“I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do,” he said on January 19 at an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity, his last speech before returning to his family in Canada.

“And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,” Harry continued.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

