Queen Elizabeth Sick After Prince Harry & Meghan’s Royal Exit

Queen Elizabeth II has fallen ill, just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic royal exit.

The monarch, 93, pulled out of her annual visit to the branch of the Women’s Institute in Norfolk on Thursday, January 23, saying that she was “not feeling up to it.” Her cancelation came just 30 minutes before she was set to arrive.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace told MailOnline that the queen “has a slight cold,” while a royal insider added that her sudden illness is “no cause for alarm.”

Still, fans were shocked to see her miss the meeting, which she’s attended every year since 1943 at West Newton village hall, as part of her winter stay at Sandringham.

Photo Credit:Shutterstock(2)

Every year at the event, she joins the WI ladies for tea and cake before listening to a speech. This year, that speech was given by BBC newsreader Huw Edwards.

Queen Elizabeth’s sudden health crisis comes one month after her husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalized for a preexisting condition. The Duke of Edinburgh, 98 — who has suffered a myriad of ailments in the past few years — has not been spotted out since. It also comes two days after Harry, 35, left London to join wife Meghan, 38, and son Archie in Canada.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the family of three has been hiding out in a gorgeous mansion in Vancouver Island after renouncing their royal titles and stepping down as senior royals. They are now working to become financially independent.

The queen shared various statements regarding Harry and Meghan’s exit — now nicknamed “Megxit.” In her latest, she said the Sussexes “will always be much loved members of my family,” despite their decision to leave the monarchy.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” she added.

It’s unclear if the queen is currently being treated for her illness. As fans know, this is one of the first times she’s missed a royal event due to health issues since she skipped the traditional Christmas Day church service in 2016 over a heavy cold.