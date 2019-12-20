Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prince Philip Hospitalized For Preexisting Illness At 98 Duke of Edinburgh has suffered various ailments over the years.

Prince Philip has been hospitalized in London.

The royal, 98, is being treated for a preexisting illness. Buckingham Palace said he was taken in “as a precautionary measure.”

No further details about his condition have been revealed.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of nearly 73 years has been staying out of the spotlight ever since his brutal car crash in February of this year. The collision left two women injured and forced the Duke of Edinburgh to surrender his license.

Prior to the crash, Philip suffered a series of ailments. On April 2018, he underwent a hip replacement surgery, and in June, he was sent to the emergency room with a severe infection.

Story developing.