Elton John's 'Diva Behavior' Stirs Up Marital Drama, Husband David Demands Time to Focus on His Film Production Career
Elton John is the star of the show in his career and at home, according to a sensational new report, which claimed his husband David Furnish wants the singer to support his film production aspirations now that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has wrapped.
RadarOnline.com has learned that John's "pouts, bossy attitude and ego-driven needs" are a tall order for Furnish, who's been with the legendary performer for three decades.
"David had enough of Elton's diva behavior and is demanding he put a sock in it," claimed an insider.
"Elton might be able to get away with nonsense when he's on tour surrounded by a legion of roadies and gofers, but he's now going to have to adjust to a different style of life."
Tipsters said John's hubby is itching to "throw himself into his film production career — and he's demanding Elton's support."
Last year, Furnish co-directed and co-produced a documentary on his longtime love titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend.
"What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world's most celebrated artists," said American filmmaker R. J. Cutler. "As it has for so many others, Elton John's music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege."
With the excitement of that passion project, "David feels like it's now his time to shine," said a source in the National Enquirer's report.
"He's been behind Elton for years and years and feels he deserves the same level of support — even if it means Elton has to pitch in more with the kids."
The couple share two children together, older son, Zachary who they welcomed in 2010 via surrogate. Younger brother Elijah later joined the family in 2013 via the same surrogate.
John said becoming a dad was an incredible experience, calling fatherhood "the best decision we've made" in a 2011 interview with Canada's eTalk. "We're pretty happy anyway. We've been together 17 years, our careers are both going brilliantly."
The couple later released a joint statement after the arrival of their second child. "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable," shared an elated John and Furnish. "The birth of our second son completes our family in a most precious and perfect way."