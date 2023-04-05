Vladimir Putin Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Elton John, British Journalist Reveals
Vladimir Putin is reportedly a “huge fan” of famous British singer and pianist Elton John, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising revelation to come after the 70-year-old leader enacted a devastating series of anti-homosexuality laws across Russia, a British journalist confirmed Putin is a big fan of the best-selling artist and composer.
According to former BBC political editor Andrew Marr, Putin first shared his love for the 76-year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer with Marr during Russia’s Winter Olympics in 2014.
“I asked him if he had gay friends, which he does, and whether he was homophobic,” Marr, 63, explained, according to Daily Star.
“He said he wasn’t,” the British journalist continued, “but that he enjoyed Elton’s music very much.”
Marr also claimed that in 2014, just before he was scheduled to interview Putin, Elton John asked him to give the Russian leader a “kiss on the cheek” and an album by fellow gay icon Donna Summers.
Although Marr ultimately decided he “couldn’t do that,” he did admit the “Rocket Man” singer’s words were “going around in his head” as he interviewed the Russian despot.
Surprisingly, Marr’s interview with Putin came months after Elton John performed a concert in Moscow and slammed Putin’s anti-gay laws across Russia as “inhumane” and “isolating.”
During his December 2013 concert in Moscow, the “Candle in the Wind” singer told the crowd he was “sad” that Putin enforced a law prohibiting the "propaganda of homosexuality.”
"In my opinion, it is inhumane and it is isolating," the singer said at the time.
"As a gay man, I can't leave them on their own without going over there and supporting them," he added regarding why he decided to perform in Russia despite Putin’s anti-gay laws.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has since been condemned by practically the whole world for his decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Over the past year, Russia is estimated to have already lost approximately 694,000 soldiers in the bloody conflict against Ukraine.
At least 520,000 of those soldiers were so severely injured that they are not expected to return to the frontlines of the war, while another 173,000 of those troops are believed to have been killed in action over the last year alone.