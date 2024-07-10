ABC News Threatened to Pull George Stephanopoulos Off the Air if He Didn’t Apologize for Biden Swipe

The head of ABC News issued George Stephanopoulos a stern warning after he was caught on camera declaring he did not believe embattled President Joe Biden could serve out a second term — and even threatened him with being taken off the air if he didn’t apologize.

Debra OConnell, the powerful president of the news division, summoned 63-year-old Stephanopoulos to an urgent meeting on Tuesday night after the video was published online and set off a crisis inside the network, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

OConnell rallied her top behind-the-scenes advisors, including the network’s public relations consultants, for an “all-hands-on-deck” meeting before privately dressing down Stephanopoulos.