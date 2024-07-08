READ THE LETTER: President Joe Biden Tells Congressional Dems He Is 'Fully Committed' to Staying in 2024 Race
President Joe Biden penned congressional Democrats a lengthy letter this week and insisted that he was “fully committed” to staying in this year’s White House race despite the growing calls for him to withdraw, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Biden caused substantial concern with his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta last month, the 81-year-old president issued a wordy letter to his fellow Democrats on Monday morning.
While Biden acknowledged the “speculation” regarding his nomination, he clarified that he was “firmly committed to staying” in the race and “beating Donald Trump” in November.
“Now that you have returned from the July 4th recess, I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden wrote this week.
“I have had extensive conversations with the leadership of the party, elected officials, rank and file members, and most importantly, Democratic voters over these past 10 days or so,” he continued.
“I have heard the concerns that people have – their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election,” President Biden added. “I am not blind to them.”
Biden also noted that Democratic voters overwhelmingly chose him as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee in nearly every primary race and that his subsequent withdrawal would only indicate that “this process didn’t matter.”
“I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year,” Biden wrote on Monday morning. “It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned.”
“The voters – and the voters alone – decide the nominee of the Democratic Party,” he continued. “How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party? I cannot do that. I will not do that.”
Meanwhile, President Biden appeared to blast Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and House Rep. Dean Phillips in his missive to congressional Democrats on Monday morning.
Kennedy ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination before deciding to run as an independent, while House Rep. Phillips ended his campaign after losing nearly every Democratic primary.
“Only three people chose to challenge me,” Biden charged. “One fared so badly that he left the primaries to run as an independent. Another attacked me for being too old and was soundly defeated.”
President Biden concluded his letter to congressional Democrats this week by targeting Donald Trump. He also proclaimed that it was “time to come together” and “move forward as a unified party” before the general election on November 5.
“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end,” the 81-year-old commander-in-chief wrote. “We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump.”
“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” he continued. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us.”
“It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”