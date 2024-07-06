'Too Much at Stake': President Joe Biden Faces Mounting Pressure to Drop Out By Top Democrats After Disastrous Interview
Minnesota House Democrat Rep. Angie Craig has called on President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous interview with George Stephanopoulos.
According to Rep. Craig, there is "too much at stake" to entrust Biden with the task of defeating former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
Her statement came shortly after President Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos, where concerns about his health and leadership emerged.
"As an elected leader, I feel a responsibility to be honest about what I believe, even when it’s hard to hear," the congresswoman shared on social media, emphasizing the importance of transparency in her decision.
Rep. Craig is part of the 2024 DCCC Frontline candidates, a group of members in critical seats deemed vulnerable by the Democratic Party. These candidates receive increased support and resources to safeguard their positions.
During his ABC interview with Stephanopoulos, the president faced questions about his performance in the recent debate with Trump.
“It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted, I didn’t listen to my instincts," Biden told Stephanopoulos.
"I was sick. I was feeling terrible,” he continued, adding, “I did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold.”
Prompted by growing doubts within his party, including those of Rep. Craig, discussions about a potential replacement for the nominee intensified.
Following the interview, Rep. Craig took to social media to share her views. She stated, "President Biden is a good man & I appreciate his lifetime of service. But I believe he should step aside for the next generation of leadership."
The congresswoman further elaborated on her concerns, citing Biden's lack of a forceful response after the debate and his perceived inability to effectively campaign against Trump. She emphasized the need for new leadership to tackle the challenges ahead.
"This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency," Craig asserted, underlining the gravity of the situation.
In her call for Biden to step aside, Rep. Craig highlighted the wealth of talented leaders within the Democratic Party. She advocated for an open and transparent process to select a new nominee capable of inspiring and uniting the nation.
Some of the names being pushed to take Biden's spot include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.