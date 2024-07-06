'Too Much at Stake': President Joe Biden Faces Mounting Pressure to Drop Out By Top Democrats After Disastrous Interview

According to Rep. Craig, there is "too much at stake" to entrust Biden with the task of defeating former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Her statement came shortly after President Biden's interview with Stephanopoulos, where concerns about his health and leadership emerged.

"As an elected leader, I feel a responsibility to be honest about what I believe, even when it’s hard to hear," the congresswoman shared on social media, emphasizing the importance of transparency in her decision.

Rep. Craig is part of the 2024 DCCC Frontline candidates, a group of members in critical seats deemed vulnerable by the Democratic Party. These candidates receive increased support and resources to safeguard their positions.