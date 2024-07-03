Riddled With Controversy: Gavin Newsom's Past Scandals Resurface as Calls Grow for Governor to Replace Biden
California Governor Gavin Newsom's name is currently being thrown around as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden in the upcoming Nov. 5 election. However, behind his suave appearance and slick moves, Newsom has a past riddled with scandal, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the wake of Biden's poor performance at the CNN 2024 presidential debate against his Republican opponent Donald Trump, Democrats have been sounding the alarm bells about a possible last-minute ballot replacement.
One of the names that has gained traction is that of the 56-year-old California governor and former San Francisco mayor. Young, progressive, a man who knows how to fundraise, and with a high approval nation in his state, Newsom, at first glance, seems like he might be a good choice.
He's also always been a major Biden supporter. This evening, he will be part of a Democratic delegation of governors from across the country to meet with Biden at the White House in a show of solidarity, as Daily Mail pointed out in their bombshell report.
Nonetheless, as the clamoring continues to grow around potentially replacing Biden, it’s an open secret that Newsom may have plans beyond the California governorship.
However, many are questioning: is Newsom the man for the job? Behind the smart suits, and photogenic smile, he is no stranger to scandal. He's already inextricably linked to Trump’s family, with his ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle dating Donald Trump Jr. since 2018, and she has been engaged to Jr. since 2021. She’s also been a major fixture in former President Trump’s 2020 election campaign.
Newsom and Guilfoyle divorced in 2006 and Newsom was embroiled in a scandal not long after they separated, when he began dating a 19-year-old model and restaurant hostess named Brittanie Mountz who changed her age on her MySpace profile to 26. She was later pictured with Newsom at an event holding a glass of wine even though she was underage.
Then, in February 2007, news broke that Newsom had an affair with his secretary Ruby Rippey-Tourk, who was also the wife of his chief campaign adviser – Alex Tourk – while he was running for his second term as San Francisco Mayor. Alex resigned from Newsom’s campaign when the scandal was revealed.
The Daily Mail reported that days after the news broke, Newsom admitted to the affair and blamed a “personal lack of judgment” and that he was “deeply sorry.” He also admitted that he planned to get professional help for his “problems with alcohol.”
- Outrage: Gov. Gavin Newsom's Restaurant Offers Jobs for $16 Per Hour Despite New $20 Per Hour State Law
- Gavin Newsom Slams 'Pathetically Weak' Republicans Who 'Just Completely Roll Over' for Donald Trump: 'It is a Disgrace'
- Bill Clinton Spotted at Luxury Mexico Resort With Gov. Gavin Newsom After Claims Epstein Had Compromising Tape of Ex-President
Newsom was forced to speak about the affair again in 2018 when he was campaigning for the California governorship, and after the onset of the #MeToo movement. At the time, Politico reported that Newsom said of the affair with Rippey-Tourk, “I acknowledged it. I apologized for it. I learned an enormous amount from it. We were very open and honest about it.”
He added that the #MeToo movement was “a profound opportunity to address deeper issues.”
Newsom’s second (and current) wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom who he married in 2008, became embroiled in the #MeToo movement and was among several women who testified at Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial in 2022. Siebel Newsom said that in 2005, when she was an aspiring filmmaker, Weinstein lured her to a hotel room and sexually assaulted her.
During the trial, Siebel Newsom admitted she had asked and received from Weinstein a political donation to Newsom’s mayoral campaign, adding that Newsom returned the money following the onset of the #MeToo movement.
Newsom found himself embroiled in yet another scandal during the Covid-19 lockdown. In November 2020, news broke that he had been seen dining at an exclusive restaurant — The French Laundry — in Napa Valley, despite the statewide lockdown mandate and Newsom ordering everyone to not get together for Thanksgiving.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After trying to brush off the scandal by saying the meal took place outdoors, photo evidence proved otherwise, and he eventually apologized saying “We all fall short sometimes.”