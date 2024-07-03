California Governor Gavin Newsom's name is currently being thrown around as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden in the upcoming Nov. 5 election. However, behind his suave appearance and slick moves, Newsom has a past riddled with scandal, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the wake of Biden's poor performance at the CNN 2024 presidential debate against his Republican opponent Donald Trump, Democrats have been sounding the alarm bells about a possible last-minute ballot replacement.

One of the names that has gained traction is that of the 56-year-old California governor and former San Francisco mayor. Young, progressive, a man who knows how to fundraise, and with a high approval nation in his state, Newsom, at first glance, seems like he might be a good choice.