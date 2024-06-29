Your tip
Intervention: DNS Insider Claims Biden Meeting With Ex-Prez Following Debate Disaster, VP Kamala Harris 'Furious' She's NOT Being Considered as a Replacement

Jun. 29 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

In the wake of his widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is reportedly scheduled to meet with key Democratic Party figures.

The meeting comes as concerns grow over Biden showing clear signs of slowing down, and Vice President Kamala Harris is allegedly "furious" with how conversations are going.

Source: mega

President Joe Biden is reportedly meeting with Ron Klain and Barack Obama after his disastrous debate performance.

Doug Kass, a fund manager at Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, mentioned that the meeting is set to include the president and two prominent Democratic leaders.

"What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the president today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs," Kass claimed on Friday, June 28. "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement."

Kass added, "Interestingly, my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is canceled."

Source: mega

Kamala is allegedly furious that she is not being considered as a replacement.

Concerns were raised after Biden struggled with his delivery and coherence during the debate, leading some to question his viability as the party's standard-bearer.

Democratic strategists have called for swift action, suggesting that a replacement for Biden may be necessary to bolster the party's chances in the upcoming election.

While Vice President Harris is seen as an unlikely choice due to her lack of popularity among voters, other names like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been floated as potential last-minute substitutes.

Source: mega

President Biden faced serious criticism after his recent debate performance.

Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions. Politico quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."

A down-ballot Democrat for statewide office highlighted the challenges the party will face moving forward in the 2024 general election. "Our president has a speech impediment, a cold, and is 81," the official stated.

The general sentiment among Democratic officials is one of disappointment and concern over Biden's performance.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, former President Trump shared his thoughts on the situation. He hinted at the uncertainty surrounding Biden's future as the Democratic nominee but ultimately believes that the president's name will still be on the ballot in November.

