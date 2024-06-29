Intervention: DNS Insider Claims Biden Meeting With Ex-Prez Following Debate Disaster, VP Kamala Harris 'Furious' She's NOT Being Considered as a Replacement

Doug Kass, a fund manager at Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, mentioned that the meeting is set to include the president and two prominent Democratic leaders.

"What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the president today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs," Kass claimed on Friday, June 28. "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement."

Kass added, "Interestingly, my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is canceled."