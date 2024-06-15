Your tip
President Joe Biden Raises Record $28 Million Ahead of Star-studded Campaign Fundraiser in Los Angeles

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden's latest 2024 campaign fundraiser set a new record this weekend by raising nearly $30 million before the event even kicked off.

Jun. 15 2024

President Joe Biden's latest 2024 campaign fundraiser set a new record this weekend by raising nearly $30 million before the event even kicked off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come before Biden’s star-studded fundraiser event started in Los Angeles on Saturday night, campaign officials announced that the sitting president raised a whopping $28 million for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Source: MEGA

Campaign officials announced that the sitting president raised a whopping $28 million for his 2024 re-election campaign.

The event listed an impressive roster of A-list celebrities and political heavyweights as expected guests and was hailed as the largest single Democratic fundraiser yet.

Biden’s latest fundraising event was set to take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, CBS News confirmed.

The event was also set to be graced by the presence of former President Barack Obama, Hollywood icons George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Other notable names on the high-profile celebrity guestlist included Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

AWKWARD: GEORGE CLOONEY TO ATTEND FUNDRAISER FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN — AFTER JOE SLAMMED AMAL'S DECISION TO ISSUE ARREST WARRANT FOR ISRAEL’S BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

joe biden record m star studded campaign fundraiser los angeles
Source: MEGA

The event was set to be graced by the presence of former President Barack Obama, Hollywood icons George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

According to Biden’s 2024 campaign, the $28 million raised ahead of the fundraiser on Saturday night surpassed the campaign’s previous record of $26 million – which was set in March when Biden joined Obama and former President Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall.

The high-profile event was said to be structured to cater to high-dollar donors who reportedly spent hundreds of thousands for tickets and exclusive receptions, as well as grassroots supporters who had the chance to attend the fundraiser through a donation-based contest.

The night’s highlight was set to be a conversational event featuring President Biden and former President Obama with Kimmel acting as moderator.

“This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turnout from the media and entertainment world,” Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg said ahead of the fundraiser.

'JEALOUS' DONALD TRUMP SEEKS TO OUTSHINE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S $26M NYC FUNDRAISER WITH 'BIGGER' EVENT AT YANKEE STADIUM OR MSG: SOURCES

joe biden record m star studded campaign fundraiser los angeles
Source: MEGA

Biden's campaign raised $26 million in March when Biden joined Obama and former President Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall.

“The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden/Harris couldn't be stronger,” he continued. “We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign also issued a fundraising text from George Clooney in the days leading up to the event on Saturday night.

“I'm not exaggerating when I say that this election is the fight of our lives,” Clooney wrote in the text blast sent to Biden’s supporters.

“It's a choice between those who want to pull America back to the past,” the actor continued, “and those who want to move America into the future.”

joe biden record m star studded campaign fundraiser los angeles
Source: MEGA

“We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

Julia Roberts called the event “a crucial time in the election” in a similar text message issued to Biden’s supporters ahead of the fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel wrote in his text that ex-President Donald Trump “will hate this, so let's do it.”

