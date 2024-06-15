Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Breaks His Silence for First Time Since Couple's Shocking Split — Admits Bombshell Breakup Was a 'Hard Thing to Navigate'
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, broke his silence this weekend for the first time since the couple’s shocking April 2023 split, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come more than one year after Swift, 34, and Alwyn, 33, broke things off after more than six years of dating, the Conversations with Friends actor sat down for an interview with the Sunday Times to discuss the bombshell breakup.
According to Alwyn, he and the Folklore superstar shared a “long,” “loving,” and “fully committed” relationship before they decided to break things off in April 2023 after more than six years together.
But the actor also admitted that his split from Swift last year was a “hard thing to navigate” – especially because the pair “mutually” agreed to “keep the more private details of [their] relationship private.”
“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize,” Alwyn said when asked about Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
“This isn’t a direct answer to your question,” he acknowledged, “but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”
“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” the Kinds of Kindness actor added. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”
Meanwhile, Alwyn also discussed the immediate aftermath of his split from Swift last year. He described the wake of the breakup as “unusual” and “abnormal” – especially because the matter was “suddenly thrown” into the “public domain.”
“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he explained on Saturday.
“So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” Alwyn continued.
“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” the actor added. “It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now.”
As for Alwyn’s current status, he insisted that he was doing “really good” and in a “really good place” more than one year after his split from the Love Story hitmaker last April – although the actor refused to say whether he has moved on from or has remained in touch with his superstar ex.
“I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he said.
“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now,” Alwyn added when asked whether he has started dating again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alwyn’s interview with the Sunday Times this weekend came months after Swift was linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The Anti-Hero singer and NFL star confirmed their romance in September 2023 – just six months after Swift and Alwyn announced their split that April.