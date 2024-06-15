Rising Tensions: Russian Nuclear Submarine Approached UK Coast Shortly Before Mad Vladimir Putin's Warships Arrived in Cuba
A state-of-the-art Russian nuclear submarine was detected off the coast of the United Kingdom this month, RadarOnline.com has learned – leading to an emergency defense meeting.
In a startling development to come after Vladimir Putin promised retaliation against the West for providing new military and financial support to Ukraine, it was revealed that a nuclear submarine dubbed the Kazan was spotted off the coast of Ireland on June 5.
The Kazan, which was described as a Yasen-class nuclear submarine, was reportedly identified by an RAF Poseidon P8 anti-submarine aircraft.
The aircraft had deployed sonar buoys to detect subsurface activities which ultimately pinpointed the submarine's location.
The vessel was further monitored as it traversed the west coast of Ireland before heading towards Scotland – all while passing dangerously close to Britain’s nuclear naval base at Faslane.
Military officials feared that the 13,800-tonne submarine was surveying for potential weaknesses on NATO’s fringe.
The location of the Russian submarine was promptly relayed to the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood – with both the prime minister and defense secretary being briefed on the situation.
The threat that the Kazan posed reportedly spurred immediate high-level consultations within the UK’s defense hierarchy – especially as the submarine was anticipated to navigate to Venezuela before docking in Guyana where the Royal Navy’s patrol ship, the HMS Trent, had recently been positioned to counter the growing hostility from Russia-backed Venezuela.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s aggressive stance this month came after the West agreed to provide Ukraine with American Army Tactical Missile System rockets and a $43 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets.
In a recent briefing, Julianne Smith – the NATO ambassador to the United States – indicated a potential policy shift that could allow the ATACMS to target Russian mainland sites.
“We will continue to assess and adapt to Ukraine’s ever-evolving needs,” Smith said regarding the development.
Meanwhile, the West's provision of ATACMS and the substantial $43 billion loan to Ukraine further exacerbated tensions with Russia.
On Friday, G7 members consented to the $43 billion loan and confirmed that the loan would be funded by interest accrued from approximately $257 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets.
Those assets were reportedly immobilized due to sanctions imposed following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
“It is important to note that it isn’t Russian funds, but rather the interest accrued from them, which will guarantee the $43 billion loan to Ukraine,” Justin Crump of the Sibylline strategic risk group explained this week.
“The UK’s position is that all the money belongs to Russia and, as such, cannot be touched,” he continued. “However, it may prove useful leverage when it comes to peace talks.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the revelation that the Kazan was spotted off the coast of Ireland earlier this month came just days before the Russian nuclear submarine was spotted once again as it approached Cuba just this week.
The Kazan nuclear submarine, as well as several Russian warships, were spotted cruising just 25 miles off the coast of the United States as the fleet sailed toward Cuba for joint military drills.