Another Cuban Missile Crisis? Russian Warships and Nuclear Submarine Spotted Conducting Naval Exercises 25 MILES Off U.S. Coast
In a striking development echoing the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vladimir Putin's Russian warships and nuclear submarine passed just 25 miles off the coast of the United States this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Russian fleet – led by the most modern frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanied by a hypersonic missile carrier and a nuclear submarine – reportedly engaged in military drills in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.
The provocative move came amid deep international tensions over Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
According to The Sun, the Russian fleet's presence – which was reportedly intended to show power and intimidate Ukraine’s Western allies – was particularly symbolic as it was positioned right at President Joe Biden's doorstep on Tuesday.
The Admiral Gorshkov and the Kazan nuclear submarine, both central components of Putin's nuclear strike force, were said to be leading the flotilla.
Russian pro-war Telegram channels also boasted that the nuclear submarine was carrying “guided missile weapons” as it passed just 25 miles off the American coastline.
The route taken by the Russian flotilla – which was positioned between Florida and Grand Bahama – was closely monitored by the U.S. armed forces.
Open-source intelligence analysts highlighted a U.S. maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft monitoring the area where Putin's warships were conducting their startling drills.
Meanwhile, Cuban officials denied reports that the Russian vessels were carrying nuclear missiles – even after Putin threatened to supply powerful weapons to countries positioned close to NATO enemies.
The move could also be seen as a response to the U.S., Britain, and France providing Ukraine with missiles meant for use against Russian forces in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
The Russian defense ministry reported that during the military exercises in the Atlantic, the Admiral Gorshkov successfully defended Northern Fleet ships from simulated air raids and anti-ship missiles.
The exercises reportedly involved the use of sophisticated weaponry – including the Poliment-Redut SAM system and the A-192M shipboard artillery system.
It should also be noted that the recent deployment of Russian warships to the Caribbean was not a new development.
Similar movements were observed in the past – including a Russian navy ship arriving in Cuba in 2019 and the Admiral Gorshkov making port calls in the region as well.
Sources suggested that the recent presence of the Russian fleet – and the expected arrival of additional aircraft for the ongoing Russian naval exercises – indicated a prolonged stay in the region through the summer.
While the U.S. government did not immediately perceive the startling Russian military activity as an immediate threat, sources confirmed that the U.S. Navy would continue to closely monitor the situation.
“As part of Russia’s regular military exercises, we anticipate that this summer, Russia will conduct heightened naval and air activity near the United States,” one senior Biden Administration official said this week.
“These actions will culminate in a global Russian naval exercise this fall,” the official added. “This is about Russia showing that it's still capable of some level of global power projection.”