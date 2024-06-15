Your tip
Tom Brady REFUSES to Take Responsibility for Ex Gisele's SPLIT From Fitness Trainer Boyfriend: 'He Is Away From It and Isn't Trying to Sabotage Anything'

Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has reportedly refused to take responsibility for ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s sudden split from her fitness trainer boyfriend.

Jun. 15 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Tom Brady has reportedly refused to take responsibility for ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s sudden split from her fitness trainer boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Bundchen, 43, reportedly split from Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente earlier this week, sources close to the former NFL quarterback claimed that Brady, 46, took “no blame” for the bombshell breakup.

Source: MEGA

Sources claimed that blaming Brady for Bundchen and Valente’s split was a “cop out."

The sources also claimed that blaming Brady for Bundchen and Valente’s split was a “cop out” – especially after the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s recent The Roast of Tom Brady Netflix special.

“Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles,” one insider spilled to Daily Mail during an exclusive interview on Saturday. “He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything.”

“He needs to live his life and co-parent and get to a place with Gisele that is healthy and happy,” the source continued. “It serves him nothing to try to harm or disrupt any type of relationship she ever has. He doesn't feel he should be blamed at all.”

“At the end of the day, everyone is an adult and you're going to have to deal with relationships, whether they go good or bad by taking it day by day,” the insider added. “You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, the insider also told Daily Mail that Bundchen was “stressed” long before Brady’s Netflix special premiered last month.

The Vogue model and her 34-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor beau reportedly spent “a long time trying to make it work.” But, in the end, Valente reportedly “struggled with the attention on them.”

“Gisele has been stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim, and as time has gone by, he has struggled with the attention on them,” the insider said this weekend.

“He expected some,” the source continued, “but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him.”

Source: MEGA

“There is a strain on the relationship,” the insider concluded. “If they want it back, it will take some time to make work again.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bundchen and Valente split on Wednesday after dating for 12 months.

One source familiar with Bundchen and Valente’s year-long romance revealed that “the spotlight was too much” for the Brazilian fitness instructor and that he was not comfortable with “becoming part of the joke.”

Source: MEGA

“The spotlight was too much for him,” the source spilled on Wednesday. “Joaquim's a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting.”

“Joaquim became part of the joke,” the insider added. “People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

As for Bundchen, she allegedly blamed Brady and his decision to have the Netflix roast as the main reason for her split from Valente.

“She blames the break on Tom,” the source said. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim's back.”

