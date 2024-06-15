Tom Brady REFUSES to Take Responsibility for Ex Gisele's SPLIT From Fitness Trainer Boyfriend: 'He Is Away From It and Isn't Trying to Sabotage Anything'

In the latest development to come after Bundchen, 43, reportedly split from Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente earlier this week, sources close to the former NFL quarterback claimed that Brady, 46, took “no blame” for the bombshell breakup.

“Tom feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles,” one insider spilled to Daily Mail during an exclusive interview on Saturday. “He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage anything.”

The sources also claimed that blaming Brady for Bundchen and Valente’s split was a “cop out” – especially after the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s recent The Roast of Tom Brady Netflix special.

“He needs to live his life and co-parent and get to a place with Gisele that is healthy and happy,” the source continued. “It serves him nothing to try to harm or disrupt any type of relationship she ever has. He doesn't feel he should be blamed at all.”

“At the end of the day, everyone is an adult and you're going to have to deal with relationships, whether they go good or bad by taking it day by day,” the insider added. “You can't blame others for what might not be working, it is a cop-out to put the blame on Tom.”