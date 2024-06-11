More Heartbreak for Gisele? Jiujitsu Lover Takes a Break From Romance as ‘The Spotlight Was Too Much For Him’
Gisele Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, seems to be fizzling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Joaquim was last seen at the Brazilian supermodel’s Bal Harbour, Florida home on April 26, sparking speculation that the couple has put their relationship on pause.
“The spotlight was too much for him,” says a source. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting.”
Gisele's ex-husband Tom Brady’s recent live Netflix special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on May 5, certainly didn’t help matters, either.
Gisele's relationship with her jiujitsu trainer was referenced by many of the comedians. "Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying 'yes' to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,'" Nikki Glaser quipped. "How much would it suck for Tom... omg, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a-- while eating hers," she continued as the audience roared with laughter.
Host Kevin Hart wrapped up his set by blasting Brady's decision to leave New England and abandon then-head coach Bill Belichick. "You sometimes got to f--- your coach," he said. "You know who else f----- their coach? Gisele. She f----- that karate man."
"Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that," the source added. "She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gisele felt "disappointed" and "deeply" disheartened by the "disrespectful" portrayal of her fizzled romance with the retired NFL legend and their family dynamic.
"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," a tipster told PEOPLE after the show aired.
Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Although Gisele and Joaquim were spotted out together shortly after, they reportedly didn't start dating until June 2023 — even if insiders have claimed that Tom suspects that the relationship began before things were officially over between them.
Gisele previously shut down rumors that she cheated in an interview with the New York Times, revealing those claims are completely unfounded. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she shared about her new relationship. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."