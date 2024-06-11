More Heartbreak for Gisele? Jiujitsu Lover Takes a Break From Romance as ‘The Spotlight Was Too Much For Him’

Gisele Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, seems to be fizzling, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joaquim was last seen at the Brazilian supermodel’s Bal Harbour, Florida home on April 26, sparking speculation that the couple has put their relationship on pause.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” says a source. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting.”