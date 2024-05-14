Home > Gossip > Kim Kardashian 'It's Abuse': How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Being Ruthlessly Booed at Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Source: KEVIN KWAN/NETFLIX Kim Kardashian was ruthlessly booed during her set for Tom Brady's Netflix roast. By: Whitney Vasquez May 14 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Straight from the horse's mouth. Nikki Glaser revealed how Kim Kardashian really felt being brutally booed during Netflix's Tom Brady roast by exposing a private message that the reality star sent her post-ordeal, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kardashian was met with hostility from the crowd at the live taping, where audience members allegedly shouted "aMiee" in solidarity with Taylor Swift. The heckling was so bad that the streaming service reportedly censored the booing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KEVIN KWAN/NETFLIX Kim was said to be "upset" over the incident.

Sources claimed Kardashian was "upset" over the incident and Glaser seemingly confirmed, revealing Kim compared stand-up to "abuse." Speaking to Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds on their We’re Here To Help podcast, the female comedian — who took home the crown for best roast of the night — divulged that "Kim Kardashian DMed" her "on the way in."

Article continues below advertisement

"She said, 'You killed it on the roast,' pretty much. I wrote back, 'Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, ‘you f------ killed, girl,'" Glaser shared. The podcaster also said she thanked the SKIMS founder for being "so nice" and writing her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KEVIN KWAN/NETFLIX It's now being revealed she felt like it was "abuse."

Article continues below advertisement

Glaser thought the conversation would stop there, but Johnson and Reynolds pushed her to check if Kardashian replied. The stand-up star laughed, joking it would be "so anticlimactic if she didn’t." But Kardashian did — and what she had to say was interesting.

Article continues below advertisement

"Aww thanks! And YOU killed it," the mom of four wrote, adding, "I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse lol." While Kardashian and Glaser are friendly on social media, Nikki doesn't think they'll be besties anytime soon. "I did not get the vibe that she wants to hang out," she joked. "If I get that vibe ever, I will jump on it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KEVIN KWAN/NETFLIX The booing was even worse inside the venue, with some shouting "aMiee," sources shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian joined comedians like Glaser, Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Ben Affleck, and more for the Brady roast, including the legendary quarterback's former teammates, coach, and the owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft. The audience's strong reaction to Kardashian getting plucked from the crowd to take a stab at Brady was brutal and allegedly "blindsided" the Hulu star. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kim expected some jokes to be sent her way, maybe some backlash because there are always haters, but this was way more than she ever expected," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. 'She was thrown off her game and it caught her off guard." "She tried to take it in stride because it is a roast, but she didn't like the boos. It made her upset, but a day or two removed from being in the lions den, she is OK with it, but Sunday night was brutal and really rattled her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: KEVIN KWAN/NETFLIX Kim joined Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Ben Affleck, and more for the roast.

Article continues below advertisement

A second and third source backed up the claims, revealing the heckling was even worse inside the building. "The number of boos that Kim got was even worse inside the building, the telecast didn't pick up the brunt of it," one person alleged. "There were chants of Thank You Aimee. There were people that hated that she was there, and every time someone made fun of her, it was easily one of the most well-received jokes on the night." The other source said, "This was live which made it worse. Unlike the reality show, she cannot edit anything out."

Powered by RedCircle