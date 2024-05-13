Dane Cook Shades Ben Affleck's Bizarre Rant at Tom Brady Roast
Comedian Dane Cook grilled Ben Affleck over his bizarre rant at Tom Brady's Netflix roast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cook, 52, took to TikTok to reflect on the roast — and made it clear why he felt Affleck fell short in comparison to other A-list celebrities who attended the star-studded event.
In the TikTok video, which racked up over 3.5 millon views, the 52-year-old gave kudos to comedians like Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser as he applauded the overall event, "Across the board, everybody brought the house down."
"I’ve never seen so many people at a roast, and I’ve never seen so many roasters crush. I thought every single person on the roast seriously did great."
Cook then pivoted to discuss Affleck's controversial rant, in which he slammed social media users for mocking the NFL legend.
"Put this rumor to rest first. Ben Affleck didn’t bomb because Ben Affleck was not funny. Ben Affleck’s really funny," Cook said. "We’ve seen him on late-night talk shows, the Dunkin’ commercial, and stuff like that. He could be funny."
"He decided to deliver a monologue that just … it didn’t work," the comedian continued. "He was tied into it for about four to five minutes, and about 40 seconds in, it was clear it just wasn’t the right choice."
Cook explained Affleck could have skipped over the rant upon realizing the audience wasn't reacting well to the bit, but instead chose to continue with his rant.
Cook added that Affleck choosing to continue with the rant despite the crowd not being into it "was such a bad look" for the Gone Girl star, who "gets pig piled on for so much for so many things."
Nonetheless, the comedian showed love for Affleck, "But fellow Boston guy, I think he’s a tremendously talented guy."
"He’s a tremendously gifted performer. But that was just not his night. He came in last place," Cook added.
While Affleck blasted internet critics during his speech, he quickly became the subject of posts online. Social media users slammed his bizarre rant — and speculated that he had cosmetic surgery due to his unusual look at the roast.
"His face looks...odd," remarked one X user. Another echoed, "Holy s---, that doesn’t look or sound anything like Ben Affleck, what has happened to him?"
A third threw shade the actor and ex-NFL star, "Ben Affleck’s plastic surgery is so bad that it makes Tom Brady’s new face look decent."