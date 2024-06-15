SEE THE MUGSHOT: 'Law & Order' Star Angie Harmon's Teenage Daughter ARRESTED for Allegedly Stealing Six Bottles of Liquor From Charlotte Night Club

Law & Order star Angie Harmon’s teenage daughter was arrested earlier this month and charged with felony burglary and larceny after she allegedly stole six bottles of liquor worth $500 from a North Carolina night club, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come weeks after an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed the family’s dog, it was revealed that Harmon’s daughter – Avery Sehorn, 19 – was arrested on June 6 in Charlotte.