SEE THE MUGSHOT: 'Law & Order' Star Angie Harmon's Teenage Daughter ARRESTED for Allegedly Stealing Six Bottles of Liquor From Charlotte Night Club
Law & Order star Angie Harmon’s teenage daughter was arrested earlier this month and charged with felony burglary and larceny after she allegedly stole six bottles of liquor worth $500 from a North Carolina night club, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come weeks after an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed the family’s dog, it was revealed that Harmon’s daughter – Avery Sehorn, 19 – was arrested on June 6 in Charlotte.
According to an incident report, Harmon’s daughter and two 17-year-old boys were accused of breaking into World Night Club at approximately 11:30 PM on June 6.
The trio allegedly broke into the night club via a back door and hid behind a bar as they consumed the stolen liquor.
Also surprising was the fact that Harmon’s daughter was arrested and charged less than one week after she graduated high school on June 2.
While the Law & Order star has not commented on her daughter’s arrest, she did take to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate Avery’s graduation.
“We are all immensely proud of you Avery!” Harmon wrote just four days before her daughter’s arrest. “You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!”
“Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!” the Law & Order actress added.
Harmon shares Avery with her ex-husband, retired NFL star Jason Sehorn. The former couple also share daughters Finley, 20, and Emery, 15.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Avery Sehorn’s arrest on June 6 came just a few weeks after an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed the family’s dog while delivering groceries to Harmon’s North Carolina home.
Harmon sued both Instacart and delivery driver Christopher Anthony Reid for trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent supervision/hiring, invasion of privacy, and negligent misrepresentation in May.
Harmon is seeking over $25,000 in damages for the alleged incident.
“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” Harmon wrote on Instagram shortly after the incident unfolded. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded.”
Although the delivery driver claimed that he shot Harmon’s dog in “self-defense” and was ultimately let go by the responding police officers, the actress claimed that Reid “did not have a scratch on him.”
“He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn,” Harmon charged. “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story.”
Harmon discussed the incident further during a recent interview on Good Morning America.
“It’s so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun,” the Law & Order actress lamented. “And you don’t ever forget that sound.”
“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home,” Harmon said. “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”