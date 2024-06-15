Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of 'Providing Material Support for Terrorism' During WILD 78th Birthday Bash in West Palm Beach
Donald Trump fired a series of bizarre accusations against Joe Biden this week as the embattled ex-president celebrated his 78th birthday with a wild MAGA party in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s latest allegations against Biden came on Friday night as some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA supporters threw the convicted felon ex-president a birthday party in West Palm Beach.
According to Trump, President Biden was guilty of “providing material support for terrorism” via the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
“So, in additional to all of his other well-documented offenses,” the former president, now 78, charged, “Crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism.”
“Just this week ICE has arrested not one, not two, but eight suspected terrorists at the highest level of terrorism,” Trump continued. “Our country has never been in danger like it's in danger right now.”
Trump was most likely referring to the fact that eight Tajik nationals – all with alleged ties to ISIS – were found and arrested in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Trump also used his 78th birthday party in West Palm Beach on Friday night to mock President Biden over a series of recent incidents involving the 81-year-old commander-in-chief.
The 45th president ridiculed his successor over one incident that occurred earlier in the week during a G7 summit in Italy.
While a viral clip of Biden showed the sitting president turning around the wrong way during a parachute demonstration, conservative critics like Trump failed to include the fact that Biden turned around to speak with a parachutist who had just landed.
“The one beauty was here's a parachute landing, everybody's watching, and he's turned around in the other direction,” Trump quipped.
“The new leader of Italy did a great job,” he continued. “She said: Turn around you fool.”
Although Trump is now just four years younger than President Biden, he also made sure to target Biden’s age and allegedly diminishing mental acuity during his boisterous birthday party on Friday night.
“And we have a president who has no clue what the hell is going on,” Trump said. “Just look at him yesterday. Look at him the day before. In Europe. He doesn't know where the hell he is.”
“I looked at the fake news today and they were saying what a wonderful job he was doing in Europe,” the former president added as his birthday guests cheered him on. “The guy is lost.”
“Every time he does something, all he has to do is complete it sort-of.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s latest accusations and attacks against Biden came as the former president turned one year older on Friday.
President Biden took to social media earlier in the day to wish the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee a happy birthday – although Biden’s birthday wishes for Trump also included a subtle dig about both of their old ages ahead of the election in November.
“Happy 78th birthday, Donald,” President Biden tweeted on Friday afternoon. “Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number.”
“This election, however, is a choice,” President Biden added.