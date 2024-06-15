Your tip
Kate Middleton Breaks Her Cover: Smiling Princess Attends Trooping the Colour Parade in FIRST Public Appearance Since Shocking Cancer Announcement

Jun. 15 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton broke her cover this weekend and attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade, RadarOnline.com has learned – marking her first public appearance since the news of her startling cancer diagnosis broke earlier this year.

In a surprising development to come after Kate announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in March, the princess appeared in London on Saturday to attend the annual military parade celebrating the monarch’s birthday.

Kate, 42, was spotted riding in a car alongside her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She was also seen entering Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince William, shortly before the parade kicked off.

The cancer-stricken princess received an exuberant ovation from thousands of royal fans who visited London on Saturday to watch the Trooping the Colour parade, according to the New York Post.

Kate also watched the ceremony kick off at Horse Guards Parade where she reportedly stood for five minutes before being brought a chair.

Meanwhile, King Charles – who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year – and Queen Camilla were also spotted as the annual Trooping the Colour kicked off in London on Saturday.

The king, whose real birthday is not until November 14, led the procession alongside his wife. Prince William rode on horseback behind the king and queen.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Princess Kate announced on Friday that she would attend the Trooping the Colour parade.

She also discussed her ongoing cancer diagnosis and acknowledged that she experiences “good days and bad days” as she continues to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the cancer-stricken princess said in an emotional statement posted to social media on Friday.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she continued. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer,” Kate added, “but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Princess Kate’s last public appearance was late last year on Christmas Day.

Princess Kate’s last public appearance was late last year on Christmas Day. She was diagnosed with cancer just days later after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate announced in March. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess began chemotherapy treatments in February and is “focused on making a full recovery” as she continues to battle the devastating and shocking disease.

