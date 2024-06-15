Britney's Brother Bryan 'Determined to Shield' Spears From 'Lowlifes'

Britney Spears is said to be spending more and more time with her brother Bryan Spears, who is playing the role of protective older brother and trying to keep negative influences away from her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was notably her dad, Jamie Spears, who ruled over her — and her finances — during the 13-year conservatorship she called "abusive."

So, it was a surprise that after the 42-year-old recently turned away her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, Britney has instead chosen to remain close with her brother, Bryan.