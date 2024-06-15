Your tip
Britney's Brother Bryan 'Determined to Shield' Spears From 'Lowlifes'

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' brother Bryan is "protective" of his sister and determined to shield her from "lowlifes," sources say.

By:

Jun. 15 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is said to be spending more and more time with her brother Bryan Spears, who is playing the role of protective older brother and trying to keep negative influences away from her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was notably her dad, Jamie Spears, who ruled over her — and her finances — during the 13-year conservatorship she called "abusive."

So, it was a surprise that after the 42-year-old recently turned away her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, Britney has instead chosen to remain close with her brother, Bryan.

On May 28, she even posted a clip of them enjoying a spa day in Sin City. "My brother, we’re in Vegas, and we’re going to the spa and we’re lost," the mom of two said as the 47-year-old chuckled.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the low-profile Bryan is “protective” of his little sis and is determined to shield her from “lowlifes” — specifically her felon boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

“Bryan’s got no respect for Paul and wants him gone,” an insider said. “Her whole family is worried about her, and Bryan’s got an in now.”

Britney was first linked to Paul, her 37-year-old former housekeeper, following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, 30, last year. Paul has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022.

The couple recently made headlines when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. after the pop star injured her foot — allegedly following an argument in the pair's room that turned physical.

As we previously reported, Britney denied getting in a fight with her boyfriend, claiming that she twisted her ankle "doing a leap" and that paramedics "showed up to my door illegally," which she blamed on her mom.

Source: MEGA

Britney showed off her bruised ankle after the incident, claiming she "twisted" it and might need surgery.

But insiders have claimed that the troubled pop star's explanations didn't ease her family's fears. They're worried for her safety and are plotting an intervention to move her from California back to her native Louisiana.

"They're not wasting any time putting a plan into action," an insider alleged. "They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots."

The source added, "They're desperate to get her on a plane ASAP."

