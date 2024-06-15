Harry 'Can't Take It Anymore': Duke of Sussex 'Reaches a Tipping Point' After Being Forced to Sacrifice Another Friendship
Prince Harry was noticeably absent from one of his childhood friend's recent nuptials, which was said to be the society's wedding of the year.
Royal insiders now claim the Duke of Sussex, 39, "can't take it anymore" after being forced to sacrifice his longtime friendship with Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Hugh's family has been close to the royals for generations," a source said of the godfather to Prince William's son, Prince George, as well as Harry's oldest child, Prince Archie.
But when the brothers still feuding, it was said to be clear both couldn't attend the extravagant wedding, especially after William, 41, was tapped to be an usher.
Although Harry and wife Meghan Markle were invited, a source explained, "a delicate decision was made and the Sussexes respectfully declined."
Harry has sacrificed more than wedding invites. Since stepping down from royal duties four years ago, the 39-year-old has suffered a string of losses. The recent blows being cut off from dad King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton as they both undergo cancer treatments.
"The reality is he's lost his place among Britain's high society," the source said, adding that the latest snub — just weeks after Charles publicly claimed he was too busy to see his son during a rare trip to London — have proven a breaking point for Harry, who's apparently been spiraling as he struggles to come to terms with the consequences of his choices.
"There are some days when Harry says he can't take it anymore — the slights, the coldness coming from the palace, it's like he's no longer a part that family," the tipster added.
It's become apparent that whenever there's a choice between William and Harry, the heir will always win.
"Harry's been forced to step back from many of his friendships, including with Hugh," the mole noted. "It only serves to remind him where he fits into the royal scheme of things. He's been relegated to the back of the room."
Situations like these continue to be pain points. "There are friends from his former life who don't talk to him out of loyalty to the royal family," the source revealed. "Harry's extremely sensitive to people's disdain for him whether real of perceived" and has grown isolated and "lonely for his old life."