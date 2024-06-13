'Wrenching for Harry': Renegade Royal Stunned King Charles and Sister-in-Law Kate Would 'Shun' Him During Family Health Crisis
Prince Harry is said to be stunned that his royal family would "shun" him amid both his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's health crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's become apparent that whenever there's a choice to be made between William and Harry, the heir to the throne will always win.
"Harry's been forced to step back from many of his former friendships," a source dished to Star Magazine. "It only serves to remind him where he fits into the royal scheme of things. He's been relegated to the back of the room."
Situations like these continue to be pain points. "There are friends from his former life who don't talk to him out of loyalty to the royal family," the insider revealed.
The tipster added, "Harry's extremely sensitive to people's disdain for him whether real or perceived" and has grown isolated and "lonely for his old life."
That includes his relationships with Charles and Kate, who both disclosed cancer battles earlier this year. Though Harry flew to Britain immediately after the palace announced the king's diagnosis in February, he was granted just 30 minutes with his dad — and hasn't seen him since.
- Prince Harry Is 'Worried Sick' About Donald Trump's 'Vow' to Deport Him If Ex-Prez Wins Election
- Utopia in Montecito: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Very Content' With California Living — Despite Duke Missing One Thing
- Prince Harry Determined to Find a Home in the U.K. After Frogmore Eviction, Friends Not Visiting Due to 'Rifts With Meghan Markle'
It's believed Harry and wife Meghan Markle learned about the Princess of Wales' medical news — including a January abdominal surgery and a March chemotherapy reveal — with the rest of the world.
"It's boggling to Harry that Charles and Kate would shun him at a time when the family should stick together amid a health crisis," the source said. "That's wrenching for Harry."
More recently, the Sussexes failed to score an invite to Trooping the Colour — the monarch's annual official birthday celebration — for the second year in a row.
"It's just another in a long list of slights," the insider noted. "Their position as castoffs seems to have been firmly cemented."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, a royal expert claimed Harry will "never be allowed back" to the royal lodge, Frogmore Cottage, that he once shared with Meghan as newlyweds.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Tom Quinn said.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become."
While Harry and Meghan vacated Frogmore in 2020, he continued to stay there during visits back to the U.K.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the royal expert explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."