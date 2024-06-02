Prince Harry Begged for 'Secret Meeting' With King Charles and William Over 'The State of Things'

Prince Harry traveled to the UK to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral. It was during this time that he saw an opportunity to address 'the state of things' with his family members.

This trip to England marked the first time Harry had visited the country since he and Meghan relinquished their senior royal titles and made the US their home, residing there with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

As shared in his memoir, Spare, published in January 2023, Prince Harry admitted feeling anxious while waiting for Prince William and King Charles to join him for their meeting. He even harbored concerns that they might cancel the gathering altogether.