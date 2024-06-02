Your tip
'It's Political Malpractice': Trump Critic Mitt Romney Says Ex-Prez Should Never Have Been Prosecuted — Suggests Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Will Lose 'The Political War'

By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has openly criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for pursuing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump after the recent conviction.

Romney, a vocal critic of the ex-prez, described Bragg's actions as "political malpractice" and questioned the motives behind the decision.

Mitt Romney called Alvin Bragg's pursuit of Donald Trump, 'Political malpractice.'

Romney's disapproval of Bragg's approach was evident as he mentioned in a conversation with Atlantic writer McKay Coppins, "Bragg should have settled the case against Trump, as would have been the normal procedure. But he made a political decision."

The seasoned politician further emphasized the repercussions of this move by stating, "Bragg may have won the battle, for now, but he may have lost the political war."

"Democrats think they can put out the Trump fire with oxygen," he continued. "It’s political malpractice."

DA Bragg announced Trump's conviction hours after the jury made their decision.

The controversy unfolded when the Manhattan DA held a news conference announcing the conviction of former President Trump on May 30, 2024.

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors by following the facts and law, in doing so, without fear or favor,” Bragg told reporters.

“We should all be thankful for the careful attention that this jury paid to the evidence and the law in their time and commitment over these past several weeks,” he added.

This event marked a significant moment in the ongoing legal battles Trump is still navigating.

Romney has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Romney's critique extended to President Joe Biden, questioning why he did not pardon Trump when federal indictments were issued.

The senator highlighted what he would have done differently, stating, "Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him."

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on 34 criminal charges related to falsifying business records.

These charges were connected to "hush money" payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, in an attempt to conceal an alleged one-night stand with the New York businessman during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denied the charges and vowed to appeal the jury's decision. "The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he told reporters after being found guilty. "And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here."

"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," the ex-prez continued. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."

