The controversy unfolded when the Manhattan DA held a news conference announcing the conviction of former President Trump on May 30, 2024.

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors by following the facts and law, in doing so, without fear or favor,” Bragg told reporters.

“We should all be thankful for the careful attention that this jury paid to the evidence and the law in their time and commitment over these past several weeks,” he added.

This event marked a significant moment in the ongoing legal battles Trump is still navigating.