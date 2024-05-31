Leaked Memo: Trump Pollsters Claim Verdict Already ‘Baked Into the Cake’ — as They Move to Ease Rising GOP Tensions

A leaked memo issued by Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign earlier this week indicated that his team was not concerned about the consequences a guilty verdict would have on the ex-president’s ongoing bid for the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after the embattled ex-president was found guilty and convicted on 34 criminal charges by a New York jury on Thursday, a confidential memorandum issued by Trump’s campaign team was leaked.