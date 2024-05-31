Your tip
Shiloh Filed to Drop Brad Pitt's Last Name on 18th Birthday: Inside the Feud That Has TORN The Family Apart

Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday by filing to legally drop famous father's last name.

May 31 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of estranged power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, celebrated her 18th birthday on Monday by ditching her famous father's last name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The talented young dancer filed paperwork on May 27 to drop "Pitt" from her legal name and officially become Shiloh Jolie, TMZ reports. Although the request has yet to be granted, is likely to be approved.

Source: MEGA

The former couple also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, and adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19. Although Shiloh may be the first to legally change her name, she's hardly the only one of the Jolie-Pitt kids to distance themselves from dad in the wake of their parents' acrimonious split in 2016.

Just last weekend, theatergoers noticed that in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, Vivienne, who helped her mom Angelina produce the Broadway play, was listed only as "Vivienne Jolie."

"It's heartbreaking," said a source. "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."

angelina jolie demands ex bodyguard testimony not be used evidence court million war brad pitt
Source: MEGA

The exes' eldest daughter, Zahara, also announced herself as simply "Zahara Marley Jolie" during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in November.

As early as 2021, a source told Us Weekly reported that Brad and Angelina's son Maddox "doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie" and "wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support."

brad pitt angelina jolie icy email sent lawyers to brad winery sale
Source: MEGA

Angelina has accused Brad of physical abuse towards her and the kids.

Angelina has accused Brad of physical abuse towards her and the kids, and since their split in 2016, the onetime lovers have been locked in a years-long legal battle over their divorce, custody of their children, and their French winery Chateau Miraval.

The exes' former bodyguard recently accused Angelina of turning the kids against Brad, claiming he witnessed documents that "basically confirmed Brad's biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids' relationship with him."

Security company owner Tony Webb, who worked for Angelina for 20 years and is still employed by Brad, said that one of his employees also overheard Angelina "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits" and planned to testify to that at a custody hearing.

brad pitt son pax secret instgram post
Source: MEGA

Pax reportedly blasted his father as a “world class a------” in a 2020 Father’s Day post.

It's unclear how much contact the kids have with their dad, but Pax reportedly blasted his father as a “world class a------” in a 2020 Father’s Day post obtained by the Daily Mail.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a------!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” the then-16-year-old allegedly wrote on a private account.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence ... So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!!” he concluded.

