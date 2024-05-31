Shiloh Filed to Drop Brad Pitt's Last Name on 18th Birthday: Inside the Feud That Has TORN The Family Apart

The former couple also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, and adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19. Although Shiloh may be the first to legally change her name, she's hardly the only one of the Jolie-Pitt kids to distance themselves from dad in the wake of their parents' acrimonious split in 2016.

Just last weekend, theatergoers noticed that in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, Vivienne, who helped her mom Angelina produce the Broadway play, was listed only as "Vivienne Jolie."

"It's heartbreaking," said a source. "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."