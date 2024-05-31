13 Developments in Trump Verdict: Daughter Ivanka, Michael Cohen and WWE Star React — as Legal Experts Predict He’ll Be Tossed in Jail
Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records this week, and those both inside and outside of the convicted felon ex-president’s orbit did not hesitate to react to the historic news.
RadarOnline.com can report that everyone from Ivanka Trump to Michael Cohen to WWE star Kane rushed to social media to share their thoughts about the embattled ex-president’s guilty verdict as legal experts already start to predict that Trump could very well be tossed in jail upon his sentencing later this year.
'I Love You Dad': Ivanka Trump Shares Heartfelt Show of Support After Daddy Donald's Guilty Verdict
Ivanka Trump, ex-President Trump’s eldest daughter and a former senior advisor to his White House administration, took to Instagram after her father was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records by a New York jury on Thursday.
Ivanka shared a heartfelt message of support for her convicted felon father alongside a throwback photo of the father-daughter pair together from more than 30 years ago.
“I love you dad,” Ivanka wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday alongside a red heart emoji and a photo of Trump holding her on his lap when she was still just a toddler.
Former Fixer and Star Witness Michael Cohen Reacts
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer and who appeared as a star witness for the prosecution’s case against the ex-president, celebrated his ex-boss’s criminal conviction after the verdict was handed down on Thursday.
Cohen released a short statement and noted that Trump’s conviction marked “an important day for accountability and the rule of law.”
“Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law,” Cohen wrote. “While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters.”
Cohen also took to X after Trump’s guilty verdict was announced.
“Guilty On All Counts! #TeamCohen,” the disgraced lawyer wrote alongside a photo of the 34 guilty charges against his former boss.
WWE Star Kane Says He 'Doesn't Care' About Ex-Prez's Guilty Verdict and Will 'Still Vote for Donald Trump' in November
Kane, a former WWE star who now serves as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee under his real name Glenn Jacobs, stood by Trump and slammed the verdict against the convicted felon ex-president.
“Don’t care. Still voting for @realDonaldTrump,” the former WWE star wrote alongside a photo of him and Trump together. “#Trump2024.”
Kane also criticized the “political class” and indicated that Trump would still retake the White House in November even despite the guilty verdict against the presumptive GOP nominee.
“Tonight, the political class will be patting each other on the back and offering toasts at their cocktail parties,” Kane wrote. “On November 5th, they’ll be shaking their heads wondering what happened.”
“Team Lawfare just galvanized millions of Americans,” the former WWE star wrote in another post. “This sham trial will turn out to be the biggest political miscalculation in history.”
'People Are Fed Up': Actor Robert De Niro Launches Fresh Attack Against Trump After Bombshell Verdict
Robert De Niro was approached for his reaction to Trump’s verdict on Thursday evening during a red-carpet event for the premiere of his latest film, Ezra.
The 80-year-old Hollywood legend, who has a longstanding feud with the convicted ex-president, admitted that he believed “justice was served.”
“I think justice was served,” De Niro said. “This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful.”
“This never should have gotten to this stage,” the actor continued, “I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”
“People are fed up, they’re going to fight back. That’s not what we’re about in this country.”
'Third-world S---hole': Don Jr. Blames Democrats for Dad Donald's Guilty Verdict
Donald Trump Jr. raged about his father’s bombshell conviction and slammed the Democrats for “succeeding” in their alleged efforts to “turn America into a third-world s---hole.”
“Guilty on all counts,” Don Jr. charged after the verdict was announced on Thursday. “The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world s---hole. November 5 is our last chance to save it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Don Jr. also accused the Democrats of “election interference” and questioned why his father’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for just four days before the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention,” he wrote. “They’re not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on July 11. The 2024 Republican National Convention kicks off on July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ex-GOP House Rep. Lee Zeldin Shrugs Off Ex-prez's Guilty Verdict: 'Support Behind Trump Is Going to Be Stronger Tomorrow Than It’s Ever Been'
- Trump Fan Smothers Pro-Biden Rival With Her Exposed Chest in Frenzied New York Crowd Ahead of Bombshell Guilty Verdict
- Trump's Sons Rally in Support: Don Jr. SLAMS Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial as Eric Shares Painting of Jesus Comforting Donald
- 'An Outrageous Day for America': Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict Sparks Outrage as Cailtyn Jenner Slams 'Corrupt' DOJ
Former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin joined those who spoke out against Trump’s verdict and decried the jury’s decision to convict the embattled ex-president on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Zeldin also reacted to President Joe Biden after President Biden stated that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”
“Listen, bleep me out if you have to, but that’s bulls---,” the former New York congressman said on Newsmax on Thursday night.
“I mean, the reality is that there is no greater threat to democracy than having Joe Biden and his allies trying to lock President Trump in prison for the rest of his life, to bankrupt him and his family, to remove his name from the ballot so that Americans don’t even have the right to choose for themselves who to pick as the next president,” Zeldin continued.
“I think the intensity of support behind President Trump is going to be stronger tomorrow than it’s ever been.”
Trump's Defense Attorney Todd Blanche Does Not Think Ex-prez Will Be Sentenced to Prison Despite Guilty Verdict
Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, appeared on CNN after his client’s historic criminal trial ended with a guilty verdict on Thursday.
While Blanche did not explicitly condemn the jury’s decision to find his client guilty on all counts, Trump’s attorney did argue that his convicted client should not face jail time as punishment for the guilty verdict.
“Look, there’s a system in place where you rely on precedent, and somebody like President Trump should never, never face a jail sentence based on this conduct,” Blanche told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
“It would just kind of confirm what we’ve been saying all along,” he continued. “Other 77-year-old first-time offenders would never be sent to prison for this conduct.”
Blanche also agreed that Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw Trump’s criminal trial and who is now set to determine the ex-president’s sentencing fate, would “make the right decision.”
Trump's 2024 Campaign Raises $800k After Guilty Verdict, Fundraising Platform Crashes After Surge of Donations
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign wasted no time in fundraising off the presumptive GOP candidate’s guilty verdict after it was announced on Thursday.
The Trump National Committee Joint Fundraising Committee issued an email to its supporters just moments after the guilty verdict was handed down and, within hours, reportedly received a whopping $800k donation.
“I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER! I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Thursday’s fundraising email read.
“YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY!” the email continued. “So I need 10 MILLION TRUE MAGA PATRIOTS to chip in and proudly shout: I STAND WITH TRUMP!”
WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform, reportedly saw such a surge in supporters that the platform temporarily crashed.
Ex-Trump Lawyer Ty Cobb Admits 'Jurors Really Had No Choice' But to Convict Ex-prez for 34 Counts of Falsifying Business Records
Lawyer Ty Cobb, who previously worked for Trump during Trump’s sole term in the White House, acknowledged that “the jurors really had no choice” but to convict the ex-president based on the evidence and instructions presented to them during the historic six-week trial.
“I think that given the indictment, as it was written, the proof as it came in establishing the facts necessary to support those charges as written, and the jury instructions surrounding the statute in question, I think the jurors really had no choice and I don’t think they had much difficulty reaching these conclusions,” Cobb explained during an appearance on CNN on Thursday.
“I think the issue with this case has always been more legal than factual,” he added.
Also surprising was Cobb’s claim that there were “significant issues” that could potentially give Trump a legitimate reason to appeal the guilty verdict against him.
“They may not prevail, but I think Trump has a better basis for appeal,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “It’s certainly possible that it could [go to the Supreme Court] after a long road in the New York appellate world.”
Could Donald Trump Face Jail Time Now That He Was Found Guilty of 34 Criminal Charges?
Perhaps the most surprising reactions to come after Trump was found guilty on 34 charges on Thursday were from legal experts who predicted the convicted felon ex-president could very well face jail time upon his sentencing hearing on July 11.
Although some legal experts predicted Judge Merchan would not incarcerate Trump later this year, others predicted the judge would imprison the ex-president because “a sentence of imprisonment is routinely imposed” in “the most serious falsifying business records cases.”
“In the most serious falsifying business records cases, a sentence of imprisonment is routinely imposed,” CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen argued during a discussion regarding the matter on Thursday.
“This is the most serious falsifying business records case in the history of the state of New York,” she continued. “I think Alvin Bragg is going to ask for a sentence of incarceration and I think Judge Merchan will very seriously weigh that.”
George Conway, an anti-Trump lawyer and activist and Kellyanne Conway’s ex-husband, agreed with Eisen that Judge Merchan would “send [Trump] to prison” because there is “no substantial justification” for not doing so.
“I thoroughly agree,” Conway tweeted. “Guilty of 34 felonies. No acceptance of responsibility. Total contempt for the law and the legal process.”
“Literally held in contempt 10 times. Attacks on witnesses and jurors,” Conway added. “There’s no substantial justification for not sending him to prison.”