13 Developments in Trump Verdict: Daughter Ivanka, Michael Cohen and WWE Star React — as Legal Experts Predict He’ll Be Tossed in Jail

Former GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin joined those who spoke out against Trump’s verdict and decried the jury’s decision to convict the embattled ex-president on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Zeldin also reacted to President Joe Biden after President Biden stated that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

“Listen, bleep me out if you have to, but that’s bulls---,” the former New York congressman said on Newsmax on Thursday night.

“I mean, the reality is that there is no greater threat to democracy than having Joe Biden and his allies trying to lock President Trump in prison for the rest of his life, to bankrupt him and his family, to remove his name from the ballot so that Americans don’t even have the right to choose for themselves who to pick as the next president,” Zeldin continued.

“I think the intensity of support behind President Trump is going to be stronger tomorrow than it’s ever been.”