The events unfolded when multiple ex-staffers from Combs' lifestyle brand, Sean John, and Blue Flame, his now-shuttered advertising agency, shared their harrowing experiences.

They recounted instances of "erratic" behavior where Combs reportedly grabbed, berated, and threatened them. These former employees spoke anonymously to The Daily Beast, fearing retribution.

One female ex-employee detailed an alarming encounter where Combs forcibly grabbed her face during a disagreement. She recalled, "He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says, ‘Stick out your tongue,’ and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me."

The former staffer expressed her shock and discomfort, prompting her to seek other job opportunities immediately.