'Sorry He Got Caught': Commenters Slam Diddy's Apology Video
Sean "Diddy" Combs has said he's sorry after leaked surveillance footage showed the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016, but people aren't buying the apology, RadarOnline.com can report.
"OMG. You swore you did nothing wrong. You gaslighted her and all of us, and ONLY now that the video came out, you’re sorry. Bro, go away," one user commented on the rapper's Instagram post.
"And the award for the best liar goes to you," another commenter added. "This isn’t even genuine."
Diddy spoke directly to the camera in the apology video posted to Instagram on Sunday. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that," he said.
"I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."
"I went and I sought out professional help," he continued. "Going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
- 'I'm Truly Sorry': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Responds to Surveillance Footage of Him Abusing Cassie Ventura After Denying All Accusations for Months
- 'Prayers Up for All His Victims': Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Bombshell Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie
- 'You're Done': Cassie's Husband Issues Warning to Abusers After Bombshell Video Shows Diddy Assaulting Singer in 2016
Users flocked to social media to blast Diddy for his sudden apology after denying all of the allegations of physical and sexual abuse against him for months.
"Diddy can keep that weak a-- apology. cause a few days ago it was 'time tells truth,'" someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "to be that old and gross and nowhere near wanting to be a better person, is an actual L."
Another said, "Diddy is full of s---. When Cassie filed that lawsuit, the FIRST thing he said was she’s lying and I’m innocent. But now the video came out, you want to apologize? Smh f--- Diddy."
"Diddy 'I hit rock bottom' nah you hit Cassie and we all seen it," someone else commented. "Save the b------- for the people who’ve enabled you all these years."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Disturbing video footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016 that was released on Friday showed Diddy shoving, kicking, dragging, and throwing objects at Cassie.
Cassie had described the altercation in the $30 million lawsuit she filed accusing Diddy of physical and sexual abuse in November 2023. The suit was settled shortly after her filing.
Diddy still faces multiple other lawsuits and a federal sex trafficking investigation.