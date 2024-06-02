Tulsi Gabbard’s Aunt Stabbed to Death, Beaten With Hammer as Famed Author Protege is Charged With Murder

According to the New York Post, the two women, Sinaviana-Gabbard and Figiel, were reportedly alone inside Figiel's home, which also serves as the local theater named GaluMoana Theater, when the confrontation turned fatal.

Sinaviana-Gabbard, a former professor at the University of Hawaii and believed to be Figiel's mentor, tragically lost her life in the confrontation.

Samoa Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo revealed, "A hammer is alleged to have been used as well as a small knife that inflicted multiple stab wounds on the deceased."

Subsequently, Figiel fled the scene and surrendered to the authorities. Initially arrested for manslaughter, Figiel's charges were raised to murder following an extensive investigation.