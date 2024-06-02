Retired Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Marries for the Fifth Time at 93

The wedding, attended by close friends and family, comes nine months after Murdoch passed on the chairmanship of his media empire to his son Lachlan.

Lachlan and his wife Sarah were among the wedding guests, along with News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson and wife Wang Ping, as well as Murdoch’s niece and The Herald & Weekly Times chairman Penny Fowler.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and wife Dana Blumberg were also in attendance.

The couple first met at a family gathering in 2023.

Murdoch donned a dark suit paired with a patterned yellow tie, while the bride wore a white dress and carried a small bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers.