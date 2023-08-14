Rupert Murdoch, 92, Holidays on Yacht With New Woman Months After Cancelled Ann Lesley Smith Engagement
Rupert Murdoch was recently spotted with a new woman following his sudden split from fiancée Ann Lesley Smith earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the 92-year-old media mogul and Smith abruptly called off their engagement in April, Murdoch was seen cruising the Mediterranean on a superyacht – dubbed Christina O – alongside retired scientist Elena Zhukova over the weekend.
The two met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, according to Daily Mail.
Daily Mail also reported that Murdoch has entered the "early stages" of a relationship with 66-year-old Zhukova – a Russian socialite who was previously married to the Russian oligarch and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
“[Murdoch's] got the energy of people half his age,” a source close to the new couple spilled. “He just might be in love again.”
Zhukova, who has reportedly lived in the United States for more than 30 years, was a molecular biologist and specialist in diabetes. She worked at the medical research unit at UCLA before her retirement.
Meanwhile, parts of Murdoch's large family were also seen accompanying the billionaire media tycoon and Zhukova on their summer holiday.
Murdoch’s daughters Grace and Chloe – both of whom he shares with Deng – were reportedly also on board the $767,000-per-week Christina O.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdoch and Zhukova’s surprising relationship comes roughly five months after the Fox News and News Corp owner suddenly split from fiancée Ann Lesley Smith in April.
The ex-couple called off their engagement just two weeks after announcing the exciting development in March.
According to insiders familiar with Murdoch and Smith’s relationship, the billionaire called off the engagement because Murdoch was "increasingly uncomfortable" with his bride-to-be's "outspoken evangelical views."
Murdoch apparently called the engagement off when Smith allegedly compared now-fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson to a “messenger from God.”
“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” a source said in April.
Murdoch celebrated his relationship with Smith just weeks before the couple split.
"I was very nervous,” he said at the time. “I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."
Murdoch’s new relationship with Zhukova also comes one year after the billionaire finalized his divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, after six years of marriage.
Hall reportedly scored $305 million in the divorce, and the pair’s lawyers insisted Murdoch and the 67-year-old model remained “good friends” despite the split.
"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future,” Murdoch and Hall’s lawyers said in a joint statement after the divorce was finalized in August 2022.