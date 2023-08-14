Rupert Murdoch, 92, Holidays on Yacht With New Woman Months After Cancelled Ann Lesley Smith Engagement

Rupert Murdoch was recently spotted with a new woman following his sudden split from fiancée Ann Lesley Smith earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after the 92-year-old media mogul and Smith abruptly called off their engagement in April, Murdoch was seen cruising the Mediterranean on a superyacht – dubbed Christina O – alongside retired scientist Elena Zhukova over the weekend.