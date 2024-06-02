Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s Alleged Sex Abuse Victims Seek to Fast-Track Trial as King of Pop’s Estate Seek Gag Order

michael jackson accusers wade robson james safechuck lawyer slammed late pop star companies media blitz jury pool
Source: MEGA

Two of Michael Jackson's sex abuse accuser push to go to trial before the premier of the biopic 'Michael.'s

By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Michael Jackson's estate is reportedly trying to slap a muzzle on the King of Pop's sex abuse accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck — and their savvy lawyer — and put off the pair's civil case until the release of next year's big-budget biopic about the late singer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson wade robson james safechuck blasted subpoenas prosecutors investigations photos trial mj companies
Source: MEGA

Robson and Safechuck accused the late pop star of molesting them.

MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, which manage the interests of the controversial hitmaker who died in 2009, are accusing the duo's attorney John C. Carpenter of conducting a "media blitz" chock-full of "incendiary claims," according to the Globe.

Robson, 41, and Safechuck, 46, charge The Gloved One molested them when they were kids and filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court maintaining staffers at Jackson's companies turned a blind eye to the abuse!

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson wade robson james safechuck blasted subpoenas prosecutors investigations photos trial mj companies
Source: INSTAGRAM

Safechuck said he was allegedly assaulted on Jackson's 'Bad' Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

The men detailed their disturbing stories in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Now, Carpenter is seeking to fast-track their trial before the scheduled April 2025 premiere of the musical drama Michael — which stars look-alike Jaafar Jackson, son of the music legend's older brother Jermaine, as the Thriller singer.

Article continues below advertisement

The legal eagle fumes, "They want the Michael Jackson biopic to come out before the trial. That's what I think."

"These corporations that facilitated the abuse in the first place, they're rewriting history," Carpenter added.

However, the Jackson attorney charge Carpenter's public bellyaching about the case is a smear campaign — and an alleged violation of California's professional conduct rules!

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson
Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson wade robson james safechuck blasted subpoenas prosecutors investigations photos trial mj companies
Source: MEGA

Robson claimed the alleged abuse from Jackson started when he was 7.

Article continues below advertisement

The corporations' motion for a gag order also charges Carpenter's statements "have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing the jury pool!"

Robson and Safechuck's sensational suit was initially dismissed in 2021 after a California court ruled the businesses weren't responsible for the behavior of their owner — and could not be expected to function like the Boy Scouts or a church, where a child in their care could anticipate their protection.

Article continues below advertisement

But in August, an appeals judge overturned that decision and a trial is now pending.

Yet warfare erupted between the peeved parties earlier this year when Jackson reps tried to block Carpenter from obtaining Los Angeles and Santa Barbara police investigative files to potentially bolster their case — dossiers that may contain private photos of the Billie Jean singer.

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson production company block accuser access criminal files
Source: MEGA

MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures accused the accuser's lawyers of staging a 'media blitz' before the upcoming 'Michael' biopic.

Accused pedophile Jackson was never charged in relation to a 1993 molestation scandal — but paid 13-year-old accuser Jordan Chandler a whopping $20 million settlement.

However, in 2003 Jackson was arrested for allegedly abusing 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch. But the superstar — who denied ever harming any children — was acquitted on all counts by a jury.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.