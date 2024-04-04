Michael Jackson's Production Company Fights to Block Wade Robson and James Safechuck From Accessing Pop Star's Criminal Files

Michael Jackson's production company recently fought to prevent Wade Robson and James Safechuck from obtaining access to the late pop star's criminal files over concerns that the two sexual assault accusers were seeking inappropriate materials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest legal development to come one year before Robson and Safechuck’s trial against Jackson’s estate is set to kick off in April 2025, MJJ Productions filed a new request with the Californian court overseeing the civil case.