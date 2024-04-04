Michael Jackson's Production Company Fights to Block Wade Robson and James Safechuck From Accessing Pop Star's Criminal Files
Michael Jackson's production company recently fought to prevent Wade Robson and James Safechuck from obtaining access to the late pop star's criminal files over concerns that the two sexual assault accusers were seeking inappropriate materials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest legal development to come one year before Robson and Safechuck’s trial against Jackson’s estate is set to kick off in April 2025, MJJ Productions filed a new request with the Californian court overseeing the civil case.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the King of Pop’s production company requested the dismissal of Robson and Safechuck’s petitions to view police records connected to Jackson.
MJJ Productions argued that the motive behind the pair’s request was to obtain explicit photographs of Jackson’s body.
Robson and Safechuck previously alleged that the staff of Jackson’s corporations were complicit and enabled the sexual abuse the pair allegedly endured as children.
Flash forward to this week, and the legal battle intensified after the request for access to the files in question was resurrected in connection to Robson and Safechuck’s lawsuits against MJJ Productions.
According to the newly filed court documents, Jackson's company argued that Jackson’s criminal files were irrelevant to the current lawsuits.
The files, if still in existence, could also contain sensitive materials from the 1993 child molestation investigation into Jackson – including potentially compromising images of the singer’s genitalia.
The production company reportedly argued that Jackson still has a right to privacy – even 15 years after his death.
“Plaintiffs' attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious,” MJJ Productions argued this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wade Robson and James Safechuck gained notoriety with their allegations against Jackson in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.
Despite the dismissal of their initial lawsuits in 2017, the cases were later reinstated on appeal following a change in California legislation.
The pair sued Jackson’s estate individually in 2013 and 2014 for neglecting to protect them from Jackson’s alleged abuse, and a California appeals court ruled in 2023 that the lawsuits could go to trial.
Robson and Safechuck’s cases were combined in February.
Robson claimed the alleged abuse by Jackson started when he was seven and that the alleged abuse continued for years, while Safechuck claimed that he was sexually assaulted by the pop star in 1988 and that it also continued for several years.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last month that Robson and Safechuck were working on a sequel to 2019’s Leaving Neverland.
MJJ Productions is also in the process of shooting Jackson’s upcoming biopic, Michael, which is currently slated to hit theatres around the same time that Robson and Safechuck’s civil case goes to trial in April 2025.