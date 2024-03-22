Michael Jackson's Former Security Guard to Be Deposed in Wade Robson and James Safechuck's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s companies want to depose a former Neverland Ranch security guard who previously claimed to have seen the King of Pop touch accuser Wade Robson, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The new revelation was laid bare in court documents detailing the legal complexities of combining the bombshell lawsuits filed by Robson and James Safechuuck into one trial.
The 14-page questionnaire was filed out by renowned defense attorney Thomas A. Mesereau— who represented the late singer's companies.
The filing revealed the companies' plan to grill Charli Michaels, who claimed to have witnessed the Beat It singer being inappropriate with children at Neverland.
“The deposition of third-party Charli Michaels remains open and needs to be completed,” Mesereau explained in the document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Micheals was thrust into the media limelight in 1993 when she spoke out on behalf of Jori Chandler and claimed she saw Jacko touch the then 13-year-old’s crotch.
Robson claimed Micheals saw Jackson touch him.
“Defendants’ security guard, Charli Michaels, saw Jackson put his hand on Robson’s crotch area while they were on the amusement park rides at the Neverland Ranch,” the lawsuit charged. “On another occasion, she saw Jackson holding Robson’s genitals in the dance studio at the ranch.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robson, 41, and Safechuck, 36, got a judge’s approval to combine their lawsuits into one trial in a last ditch effort to hold the moonwalking singer accountable for the alleged abuse they endured at the Neverland in Santa Barbara and other locations.
Robson featured in the HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland, got a huge break in August 2023 when the California Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision that tossed out his lawsuits against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.
Safechuck, who appeared in Jackson’s 1988 Pepsi commercial at age 10 joined the legal scrum in May 2023 claiming the Smooth Criminal singer allegedly molested him during the infamous 1988 Bad Tour.
The singer’s late lawyer Howard Weitzman has previously scoffed at Robson’s and Safechuck’s claims.
"This is a young man who has testified at least twice under oath over the past 20 years and said in numerous interviews that Michael Jackson never did anything inappropriate to him or with him," Weitzman said previously about Robson.
The accusers asked that their trial date be held early next year before the release of biopic movie about Jackson, who died from an overdose at age 50 in 2009.