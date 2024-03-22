Michael Jackson's Former Security Guard to Be Deposed in Wade Robson and James Safechuck's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robson, 41, and Safechuck, 36, got a judge’s approval to combine their lawsuits into one trial in a last ditch effort to hold the moonwalking singer accountable for the alleged abuse they endured at the Neverland in Santa Barbara and other locations.

Robson featured in the HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland, got a huge break in August 2023 when the California Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision that tossed out his lawsuits against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.

Safechuck, who appeared in Jackson’s 1988 Pepsi commercial at age 10 joined the legal scrum in May 2023 claiming the Smooth Criminal singer allegedly molested him during the infamous 1988 Bad Tour.

