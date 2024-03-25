Michael Jackson's Accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck Working on Sequel to Bombshell 'Finding Neverland' Documentary, Late Pop Star's Companies Claim in Court War
Michael Jackson’s accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck are filming a follow-up to the bombshell 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland — that focused on their allegations of childhood sexual abuse by the late pop star.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers defending Jackson’s companies against the lawsuits brought by Robson and Safechuck revealed the news as they prepare for trial.
As we first reported, Robson and Safechuck recently joined forces and agreed to combine their cases into one. They will fight Jackson’s companies in one trial instead of two.
Robson and Safechuck filed suit against Jackson’s companies in 2013.
In his suit, Robson claimed the alleged abuse by Jackson started when he was 7 and it went on for years.
Safechuck said he met Jackson when he was 10 filming a 1988 Pepsi commercial. He said he was sexually assaulted by the pop star at his 1988 Bad Tour and it went on for several years.
Both men appeared in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland — where they spoke in detail about Jackson’s alleged abuse.
The court initially dismissed both lawsuits due to the claims being brought past the statute of limitations. The men filed an appeal. As the case was being fought, a new law was enacted that allowed victims to bring claims despite when it happened.
- Michael Jackson Trial: Wade Robson and James Safechuck Facing Calls For Mental Examination, Subpoena Being Issued Over Unaired 'Leaving Neverland' Footage
- Michael Jackson’s Accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck Demand Trial Start Before Biopic Release
- Michael Jackson's Alleged Abuse Victims Join Forces, Ask to Fight Pop Star's Estate in Single Trial
The California Court of Appeals reversed the decision to dismiss the lawsuits and ordered the cases proceed at the lower court.
Now, the parties are preparing for the upcoming trial. As we first reported, Jackson’s companies revealed they planned to ask that Robson and Safechuck both submit to mental examination.
They said Robson submitted to an exam in August 2016 but they believed the exam is “stale” and needs to be redone.
In addition, lawyers for Jackson’s companies revealed they plan to subpoena unaired footage from the director of Leaving Neverland. They have claimed Safechuck’s allegations differed “materially between his statements in his complaint and those in Leaving Neverland.”
The lawyers added, “Defendants believe there are significant amounts of unused interview footage with Plaintiff (and the plaintiff in the related case, Wade Robson) that will demonstrate additional inconsistencies between Plaintiff’s claims and his later recitations of the alleged abuse, going directly to Plaintiff’s credibility.”
Jackson’s companies said, “may need to use the Hague Convention process to obtain information from [the director] and his production company.”
Now, in a new motion, the lawyers revealed they are aware the director is shooting a follow-up with Robson and Safechuck.
“Defendants understand that both Safechuck and Robson are participating in a follow-up film regarding the same subject,” the filing read. “Defendants intend to pursue discovery from people who participated in the film. Plaintiffs’ credibility is crucial to this case, where the only other alleged “witness” to the supposed abuse (Michael Jackson) is deceased.”
Robson and Safechuck have yet to respond to the requests.