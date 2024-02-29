Michael Jackson Trial: Wade Robson and James Safechuck Facing Calls For Mental Examination, Subpoena Being Issued Over Unaired 'Leaving Neverland' Footage

Both men appeared in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The film, directed by Dan Reed, focused on Robson and Safechuck’s allegations about Jackson and their legal battles. The filing said Robson and Safechuck are appearing in a follow-up film on the matter.

Both Robson and Safechuck initially had their lawsuits dismissed due to the statute of limitations. However, after a new law was introduced, the California Court of Appeals reversed the decision to dismiss the cases and ruled the suits could proceed to trial.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robson and Safechuck recently agreed to consolidate their cases into one. The accusers plan to fight together in court.