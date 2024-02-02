Michael Jackson's Alleged Abuse Victims Join Forces, Ask to Fight Pop Star's Estate in Single Trial

“All matters involve common questions of law and fact; all matters will involve the same witnesses and their respective testimonies, and two separate trials may also result in entirely different verdicts and a waste of judicial resources," the motion read.

“Complete consolidation and a single trial for all of these matters will significantly reduce redundant costs and delays and further serve the interests of judicial economy and convenience of all of those involved.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robson who was prominently featured in the HBO docuseries Leaving Neverland, got a huge break in August when the California Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision that tossed out his lawsuits against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures.