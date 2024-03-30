Michael Jackson's Upcoming Biopic Is 'Shameful Propaganda,' Says the Lawyer of Two Alleged Abuse Victims

The lawyer accused Jackson's companies of trying to "rewrite the history of what Michael Jackson did to maximize profits" with the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters next Spring.

He told the Daily Mail, "Let's not forget that in America, corporations are - legally — considered people."

"The only reason for them to live is to make money. That's their sole goal. I'm not surprised this corporation is trying to rewrite the history of what Michael Jackson did to maximize profits. It's shameful they're trying to do that, but that's what they're doing," the lawyer continued.

"My challenge to them is to reconcile the truth of what Michael Jackson did with the merits of his music. Don't rewrite the history on the backs of the children that survived Michael Jackson's pedophilia."