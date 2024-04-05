Michael Jackson's Accusers Slam Effort to Block Them From Obtaining Photos of Late Pop Star's Genitals

Michael Jackson's accusers are hitting back at his production company after it claimed they had no right to access police photos from the investigations into the late pop star that might include images of his genitalia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Wade Robson and James Safechuck — who are suing Jackson's companies over alleged sexual abuse by the singer when they were kids — fired off subpoenas seeking records and photos of the investigations into the Beat It singer.