J Lo Warns Jen: ‘Stay Away From Ben!’ Lopez ‘Hates’ Husband ‘Confides in His First Wife’ About Their Relationship Woes
Jennifer Lopez reported warned Jennifer Garner to stay away from Ben Affleck as their marriage reportedly faces divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, J Lo, 54, isn't happy with her husband and his ex-wife's frequent meet-ups as their relationship hits a rough patch.
Just a few hours after Garner, 52, and ex-husband met up for son's basketball game in Santa Monica on May 19, the 13 Going on 30 star saw her ex once again.
But this time, their three children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — were nowhere in sight as Garner showed up to the $100,000-a-month Brentwood mansion where Ben, 51, has reportedly been staying amid relationship troubles with J Lo.
According to sources, it's a scene J Lo is all too familiar with.
"Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J Lo," an insider told Life & Style. "J Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn't want Jen's input."
However, insiders close to J Lo denied the report.
The On the Floor singer hasn't been quiet about her opposition, either.
"J Lo didn't come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama," the source claimed.
"Ben then relayed the message to Jen."
The Argo star and J Lo first fell in love in the early aughts, but broke up in 2004, in part because of the intense media scrutiny of their romance. Two decades later, they reconnected and tied the knot in July 2022.
Many of their old issues have resurfaced, though, as low-key Ben has been thrust back into the spotlight, where he's often appeared visibly uncomfortable at his wife's side.
Despite Garner and Ben ending their marriage nearly a decade ago in 2015, she still hates to see him suffering.
"Jen would never tell Ben, 'I told you it wouldn't work out,' but she does blame J Lo for the pressure she's put Ben under," the source noted. "She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J Lo's very public lifestyle."
And while the insider claims Garner initially tried to keep out of her ex-husband's relationship issues, they added the actress doesn't want to see Ben fall back into destructive behaviors, like substance abuse and gambling, as he has in the past.
The source added, as Garner sees it, Ben's well-being is more important than how J Lo feels about him talking to her.
"Jen can't stand by and do nothing. That's not in her nature," the mole said. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn't spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children — and she will help him however she can."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ben and J Lo's reps for comment.