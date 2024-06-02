Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

J Lo Warns Jen: ‘Stay Away From Ben!’ Lopez ‘Hates’ Husband ‘Confides in His First Wife’ About Their Relationship Woes

jlo jen ben pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reportedly told Ben Affleck to keep Jennifer Garner out of their personal lives.

By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez reported warned Jennifer Garner to stay away from Ben Affleck as their marriage reportedly faces divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, J Lo, 54, isn't happy with her husband and his ex-wife's frequent meet-ups as their relationship hits a rough patch.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo
Source: MEGA

Sources claim J Lo 'hates' that Ben still 'confides' in his ex-wife.

Just a few hours after Garner, 52, and ex-husband met up for son's basketball game in Santa Monica on May 19, the 13 Going on 30 star saw her ex once again.

But this time, their three children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — were nowhere in sight as Garner showed up to the $100,000-a-month Brentwood mansion where Ben, 51, has reportedly been staying amid relationship troubles with J Lo.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner photos helping ben affleck marriage issues j lo
Source: MEGA

Garner was spotted at Ben's $100,000-per-month rental after they attended their son's basketball game together.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, it's a scene J Lo is all too familiar with.

"Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J Lo," an insider told Life & Style. "J Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn't want Jen's input."

However, insiders close to J Lo denied the report.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jennifer lopez reunite first time twelve days
Source: MEGA

J Lo reportedly told Ben 'his ex needs to stay away' and 'butt out' of their personal lives.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

The On the Floor singer hasn't been quiet about her opposition, either.

"J Lo didn't come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama," the source claimed.

"Ben then relayed the message to Jen."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The Argo star and J Lo first fell in love in the early aughts, but broke up in 2004, in part because of the intense media scrutiny of their romance. Two decades later, they reconnected and tied the knot in July 2022.

Many of their old issues have resurfaced, though, as low-key Ben has been thrust back into the spotlight, where he's often appeared visibly uncomfortable at his wife's side.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck honeymoon phase worn off
Source: MEGA

Sources claim regardless of their divorce, Garner still cares about Ben's well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Garner and Ben ending their marriage nearly a decade ago in 2015, she still hates to see him suffering.

"Jen would never tell Ben, 'I told you it wouldn't work out,' but she does blame J Lo for the pressure she's put Ben under," the source noted. "She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J Lo's very public lifestyle."

And while the insider claims Garner initially tried to keep out of her ex-husband's relationship issues, they added the actress doesn't want to see Ben fall back into destructive behaviors, like substance abuse and gambling, as he has in the past.

The source added, as Garner sees it, Ben's well-being is more important than how J Lo feels about him talking to her.

"Jen can't stand by and do nothing. That's not in her nature," the mole said. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn't spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children — and she will help him however she can."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ben and J Lo's reps for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.