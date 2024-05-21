Ben Affleck's Ex Jen Garner Trying to Save His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: She Wants to 'Keep Them Together'

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018, and the Alias star has been dating businessman John Miller for years. The actress was reportedly determined to help save her ex's new marriage, viewing Lopez as a source of stability for Affleck.

"Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo," the insider continued, going on to reveal that Garner "did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together."

"JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives," the source added. "She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction."