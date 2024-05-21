All by Herself: J Lo Attends Hollywood Premiere Without Ben Affleck, Flants Wedding Ring After Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck was noticeably absent from the premiere of a movie starring his wife, Jennifer Lopez, ramping up rumors about the Hollywood power couple veering toward another split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lopez, 54, attended the event solo on Monday night, wearing her wedding ring as she posed on the red carpet at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles before joining her co-stars for the debut of Atlas. The sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton also features Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.