All by Herself: J Lo Attends Hollywood Premiere Without Ben Affleck, Flants Wedding Ring After Divorce Rumors
Ben Affleck was noticeably absent from the premiere of a movie starring his wife, Jennifer Lopez, ramping up rumors about the Hollywood power couple veering toward another split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lopez, 54, attended the event solo on Monday night, wearing her wedding ring as she posed on the red carpet at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles before joining her co-stars for the debut of Atlas. The sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton also features Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.
Meanwhile, Affleck, 51, was photographed across town on the set of his upcoming film, The Account 2. Based on the photos obtained by TMZ, the actor wasn't wearing his wedding ring.
Speculation about a rough patch in the marriage circulated after it was revealed that the Hollywood power couple was living separately, with Affleck renting a home in Brentwood while Lopez stayed at their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.
An insider told In Touch last week that Affleck had "decided to call it quits" on the marriage.
The separation rumors surfaced just ahead of the pair's second wedding anniversary, and Lopez responded to the buzz by liking a cryptic Instagram post about being unable to build a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity" and "emotional safety."
On Monday night, Lopez brought up the decades-old romance when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She told the host about a conversation she had in 2004 with Barbara Streisand, who had allegedly commented on her wedding ring before she and Affleck called off their first engagement.
The pair were spotted together over the weekend, leaving the Aero Theatre in Brentwood, where they attended a film event with their blended family. Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner was among the guests.
Lopez and Affleck later drove around LA together before eating at a steakhouse, where witnesses reportedly saw them taking an after-dinner walk.
Last week, the couple reunited for their first sighting together in 47 days, but their interaction appeared to be icy, with an insider telling Daily Mail that "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids."
"When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss," the eyewitness recalled.
Days before that, a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE that the pair "did not celebrate Mother's Day together."
Lopez marked the holiday with an Instagram tribute to the 13-year-old twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, writing, "Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything,"
She and Affleck said their "I dos" during the summer of 2022 in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.