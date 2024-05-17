REUNITED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Icy Exchange in First Sighting Together in 47 Days
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front for their children, reuniting for the first time in 7 weeks. The couple reunited for Fin Affleck's school production on Thursday but arrived separately and didn't appear happy to see each other as rumors swirl that the actor is done with their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's been 47 days since they've been seen in public together, and an eyewitness recounted the icy affair as the two met in a parking lot on Thursday before the show. "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids," the insider told Daily Mail.
They did not embrace during the cold interaction.
"When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss," the observer noted. Despite the tense exchange, J Lo brought Affleck and Jen Garner's middle child a beautiful bouquet to celebrate the performance.
The reunion doesn't mean anything, said an insider, who told Perez Hilton that "nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids" and that "the marriage drama comes second."
"They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there," the source said.
While J Lo got no love from her husband of nearly two years, things seemed to be all good between the singer and Affleck's son Samuel, 12.
Samuel's stepmom was photographed walking with her arms around his shoulders. Before he joined them, J Lo and Affleck had a private conversation near his vehicle in the parking lot, then walked into the school as a trio.
The rumor mill has been turning with split speculation ahead of their second wedding anniversary. The stars tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later. But their love bubble didn't last long.
Affleck has allegedly been staying in a Brentwood home "without his wife" and has reportedly "decided to call it quits" on their relationship.
A source shared the news with In Touch, claiming the Oscar winner has "already moved out" of their Beverly Hills marital home. It was later claimed that both J Lo and Affleck are house-hunting separately in Los Angeles. She fueled the fire by liking a post about unhealthy relationships.
