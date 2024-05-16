Your tip
Headed for Splitsville? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Haven't Been Seen Together in 7 Weeks as Divorce Rumors Swirl

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks pp
Source: MEGA

"He's focusing on his work and his kids now," an insider alleged.

By:

May 16 2024, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET

Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is under strain and the rekindled power couple are "headed for a divorce," according to a sensational report.

The pair were last seen together seven weeks ago while grabbing a bite to eat in New York City, fueling rumors that a split announcement could be around the corner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck was, however, photographed Thursday morning leaving the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he resides with Lopez.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez is seen out in Beverly Hills house hunting on May 14.

J Lo stepped out solo again on Wednesday as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles accompanied by her crew, flashing a big smile at cameras just one day after the mom-of-two was seen house hunting in Beverly Hills without her husband.

Speculation about their status has grown after Affleck was notably MIA at this year's Met Gala, despite it being a big night for the star as co-chair of the event.

Affleck was claimed to be busy filming The Accountant 2 which is why he could not attend, but In Touch's source said he "decided to call it quits" on his marriage to the A-lister and has allegedly "already moved out" of their marital home.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks
Source: MEGA

The new reports claim that Bennifer's union has now reached a breaking point.

Lopez and Affleck bought the $60.85 million mansion they share last year, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Bennifer's love story captivated the masses when the pair got engaged at the end of 2002, but the pair eventually split in 2004 and moved on romantically.

Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The now-exes welcomed twins Max and Emme prior to their split.

Affleck, soon after, tied the knot with actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and the famous former flames now share three kids together, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez
jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Prior to Bennifer's reconciliation, she was engaged to MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Affleck dated Deep Water costar Ana de Armas.

Fans were stunned to learn that Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021. This time, the couple made it to the altar in Las Vegas and wed in July 2022, going on to hold another ceremony for their family and friends at his massive estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Sources told us last year they were facing troubles as Lopez was "bothered" that he started chewing nicotine gum nonstop in an effort to kick his smoking habit.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks
Source: MEGA

Other tipsters told RadarOnline.com that Lopez befriended Garner as she strived to keep her relationship strong. "J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben," the insider shared. "Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her."

"He's focusing on his work and his kids now," an insider alleged in the report. "They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Affleck and Lopez for comment.

