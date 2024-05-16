Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is under strain and the rekindled power couple are "headed for a divorce," according to a sensational report.

The pair were last seen together seven weeks ago while grabbing a bite to eat in New York City, fueling rumors that a split announcement could be around the corner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck was, however, photographed Thursday morning leaving the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he resides with Lopez.