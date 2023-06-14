Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

J Lo 'Joining Forces' With Jen Garner to Help Fix Marriage Issues With Ben: Sources

j lo joining forces jen garner save ben affleck marriage
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops to keep her marriage to Batman star Ben Affleck solid — including buttering up his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to make her an ally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources spilled the Hustlers actress has gone out of her way to be a friend to the mom of Ben's three young kids and a loving co-parent in their blended family.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo joining forces jen garner save ben affleck marriage
Source: Mega

"J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben," the insider shared. "Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her.

"While Jennifer is one of the issues that's caused recent tension in Ben's marriage, J Lo admits it helps her cause in the end."

Article continues below advertisement

The source said that "instead of fighting it, J Lo's trying a new approach — to join forces with Jen and be her pal." The crafty spitfire's reported goal is to schmooze Jennifer totally to her side as an ally and confidant.

"It's a huge shift in strategy, but her relationship's in major trouble right now, so desperate times call for desperate measures," said the source.

jen garner engaged wedding plans on hold boyfriend
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The ladies began playing nice last month when Jennifer took J Lo's kid to the Happiest Place on Earth. The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed chaperoning a group of children — including her youngest daughter, Seraphina, and J Lo's 15-year-old Emme — at Disneyland.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Befriending Jennifer is J Lo's last-ditch effort to save her struggling marriage. Shockingly, the singer and Affleck's clashes have sparked whispers of divorce less than a year after they tied the knot.

"J Lo doesn't want to fight with Ben anymore," said the insider. "She wants peace and harmony and for Ben to love and cherish her again. And the best person to help her is Jen."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Jen's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck referee j lo jen garner feud
Source: Mega

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Jen became Ben's support system earlier this year when he allegedly began having marriage issues with J Lo.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
j lo joining forces jen garner save ben affleck marriage
Source: Mega

They also said that post-honeymoon, things quickly began to sour between Bennifer 2.0. The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking also became an issue.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the insider explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.