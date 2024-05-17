Your tip
J Lo Fuels Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors by Liking Post About Being With a Partner Who 'Lacks Integrity'

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA; @yourcourageouscomeback/Instagram
By:

May 17 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez is adding fuel to the breakup fire. The singer, 54, seemed to confirm there's alleged trouble in paradise in her marriage to Ben Affleck by liking a post about unhealthy relationships on the heels of divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Affleck, 51, has been allegedly staying in a Brentwood home "without his wife" as speculation surrounds their marriage status.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is reportedly living in a home "without his wife."

After their possible split made headlines, J Lo did the unthinkable by showing love on a post about being unable to build a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity" and "emotional safety."

The post was shared on relationship coach Lenna Marsak's profile and heavily focused on the importance of trust.

"Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Without integrity, it's difficult to trust someone's words, actions, or intentions. This can create an environment of fear, anxiety, and emotional instability, making it challenging to feel safe and secure in the relationship," one slide of the post read.

Another focused on someone who "repeatedly fails to follow through" on "promises or commitments."

jennifer lopez
Source: @yourcourageouscomeback/Instagram

J Lo liked a post about unhealthy relationships on the heels of divorce rumors.

The third targeted those who lack "effective communication skills" and practice the "silent treatment" or withdraw and refuse to communicate "unless it's on their terms."

And finally, the last slide said that one cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who "doesn't know who they are or what they want."

While the original post was shared in March, the Boston-based relationship coach confirmed that J Lo didn't like it until this week.

“Just logged on to IG and noticed @Jlo liked my post,” Marsak wrote on her IG stories, sharing a screenshot of her notifications and noting it was either the Hustlers actress or her PR team who liked it.

"I'll take it," she joked.

J Lo and Affleck have faced a mountain of split rumors since their 2022 wedding, with the latest being that he has "decided to call it quits" on their relationship.

A source shared the news with In Touch, claiming the Oscar winner has "already moved out" of their Beverly Hills marital home. J Lo and Affleck only bought the $60 million mansion last year after a lengthy process of finding the right fit for their combined five kids.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Another red flag is that the couple hasn't been photographed together in seven weeks.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Affleck's reps for comment.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April 2021 after calling off their initial wedding in 2003 just days before the lavish ceremony. The two moved on and married other people after breaking up months later. J Lo said "I do" to singer Marc Anthony in 2004. They welcomed twins Max and Emme before their 2014 breakup.

Affleck tied the knot with actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. They share three kids — daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. They divorced in 2018.

